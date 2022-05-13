Justiin Davis Joins The Boys Season 3 Cast

✖

The Boys season 3 is one of the most anticipated returns of the year, and the big premiere is thankfully right around the corner, as season 3 lands on Amazon Prime Video on June 3rd. All of your favorite heroes and villains are back for more chaos, but there are also a number of new faces in the mix, including one we can confirm to be Justiin Davis. Davis joins season 3 in the role of young Stan Edgar, who when we meet him is a junior Vought Executive but is still as calculated and charming as the man we know as CEO of Vought International, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

To this point in the series we haven't had a chance to see much of Edgar's past and how he came up in the world of Vought International, so it will be intriguing to see how that past story is woven into Edgar's story in the present and what moves he makes next. Vought is still holding onto power and has the Seven still in their backpacker, but there are more than a few cracks in the foundation that will continue to fracture throughout season 3.

Davis has also been a part of HBO's stellar (and EMMY winning) drama Boardwalk Empire as Lester White, the son of Chalky (Michael Kenneth Williams). He's also made appearances in shows like The Sopranos, Law & Order, 30 Rock, and The Good Wife, and his big-screen debut came in the Denzel Washington starring The Taking of Pelham 123.

Davis isn't the only newcomer to the show, as season 3 will also star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, as well as Sean Patrick Flanery, Katia Winter, Miles Gaston Villanueva, and Nick Wechsler. You can find the official description for season 3 of The Boys below.

"The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about 'The Seven', and their formidable Vought backing."

Are you excited to jump into Stan Edgar's past?