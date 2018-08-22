Kaley Cuoco Shares ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Final Season Photo

With the news that CBS‘ Big Bang Theory is coming to a close, star Kaley Cuoco is sharing a new photo from the final season.

Cuoco, along with the rest of the main cast from The Big Bang Theory, is returning for one more go-round, and Penny herself shared an image of them all behind the scenes as they conclude their 12 season story. Leonard, Amy, Bernadette, Raj, Howard, Sheldon, and Penny are all smiles in the black and white photo, which you can check out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We baaaack!!! @bigbangtheory_cbs (@themelissarauch and I trying to make a 12! 🤣) #season12 @sanctionedjohnnygalecki @therealjimparsons @missmayim @kunalkarmanayyar & Simon 😀 #lovemyBBTfamily ❤️ thank you for having us!” Cuoco captioned the photo.

CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions announced the final season earlier today, which will bring the popular show to an end after 12 seasons and 279 episodes.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” WBTV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.

Since its debut, The Big Bang Theory has been a top performer on the network, claiming the No. 1 comedy spot on more than one occasion. CBS even renewed for three seasons back in 2011 and did so again in 2014, which is extremely rare.

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and stars Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), and Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom).

Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory will premiere on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Big Bang Theory will move to its regular time slot on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Are you sad that The Big Bang Theory is ending? Let us know in the comments!