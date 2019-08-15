The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Doesn’t Live With Her Husband

No matter what your trajectory has been to get there, once you become a celebrity, you find yourself empowered to live your life in the ways that make you happiest, even if those paths might not fit in with societal norms. The same can be said about your romantic relationships, as The Big Bang Theory Kaley Cuoco can confirm. As her fans can attest, one of the joys of her life on social media is witnessing her marriage to husband Karl Cook unfold over the past year, though the actress recently revealed that they haven’t been living together, despite their nuptials.

“We’re building our dream house, we’re eventually gonna be under the same roof forever,” Cuoco shared with E! News. “We have a very unconventional marriage, we have different locations that we’re at a lot, we’re not together every single day and I think, personally, it’s important. It works well for us. If we want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other, it just makes life really fun.”

While hearing that a newlywed couple shares separate residences might alert alarm bells for some, Cuoco and Cook have clearly found a lifestyle that suits their relationship and, as Cuoco noted, is only a temporary situation as they head towards the completion of their new home.

The actress has a lot more free time on her hands to spend with her husband, as The Big Bang Theory had its series finale this past May. With her character Penny’s relationship with Johnny Galecki’s Leonard being a prominent part of the series, many fans have wondered if we could see a spinoff focusing on these characters. According to the stars themselves, that notion doesn’t seem likely.

“Uhhh, no! But if [creator] Chuck [Lorre] asked me I would highly consider it because I don’t say no to Chuck!” Cuoco revealed to The Hollywood Reporter about her desire for the spinoff. “I think they’re going to be awesome parents. They waited so many years and they’re so fun and easygoing. Or Penny is really kind of easygoing! I think they’d be adorable parents. I can only imagine.”

Galecki similarly refuted the notion.

“No. I don’t want to be too definitive, but then I was in my weird way,” Galecki admitted. “I feel like these seven characters share seven different areas of the same brain. We have split them off in every single different division you can and it all works. There’s no two that don’t work together. I don’t think it would be a disaster, but it wouldn’t be Big Bang.”

