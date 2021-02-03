Kaley Cuoco Breaks Down In Tears Over Golden Globes Nomination For The Flight Attendant

✖

Kaley Cuoco couldn't hold back from breaking down in tears, after finding out that her new HBO Max series The Flight Attendant has been nominated for a Golden Globe. Cuoco posted Instagram video of the moment that she found out The Flight Attendant had been nominated for two major categories: "Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy" and "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy". In the caption to the video, Cuoco dedicated the awards recognition to her team and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association: "Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying ... so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax ✈️ !!!!! YES NORMAN!"

The Flight Attendant was a pivotal project for Kaley Cuoco, and this awards recognition will potentially have a very big impact on the future of her career. The Flight Attendant was Cuoco's first major starring role following the end of The Big Bang Theory in 2019. The series really was a tour-de-force for the actress, in terms of performance; while it is categorized as a comedy (and very much was), The Flight Attendant's deeper subtext about abuse, trauma, and addiction required some deep, dramatic moments from Cuoco, as well.

It's no surprise that Cuoco put her all into carrying The Flight Attendant, both in front of and behind the camera. The HBO Max series was the biggest venture of Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions company, which entered into an exclusive multi-year first-look production deal with Warner Bros. Television back in 2017. With The Flight Attendant getting awards recognition, and Cuoco's other HBO Max series (the Harley Quinn adult animated series) blowing up, the actress is having big success as a producer and aspiring mogul.

It also has to be an especially emotional moment for Kaley Cuoco: her Yes, Norman Productions venture was named after her beloved dog Norman, who died just weeks ago. If ever success felt like Kismet...

In her tribute to Norman, Kaley Cuoco said that, "Earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn't know was possible. Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

The Flight Attendant is getting season 2 on HBO Max.