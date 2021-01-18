The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Mourns The Passing Of Her Dog Norman

✖

Kaley Cuoco is mourning the passing of her beloved dog Norman. The Big Ban Theory and Flight Attendant star let her fans know of Norman's passing via Instagram, where Cuoco posted a tribute to her late pit bull mix companion: "Earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn't know was possible. Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart." This is an especially hard hit for Kaley Cuoco, as she just lost another do back in the fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

One look over Kaley Cuoco's Instagram tells you why the loss of Norman is probably making the actress grieve harder than she ever has. Norman was truly Kaley Cuoco's closest companion for their 14-year run together. The dog was with her through all the ups and downs of Cuoco's breakout success with The Big Bang Theory, as well as her romantic ups and downs while being one of the most famous TV actresses in the world. It's at least heartwarming to know that Norman got an entire final year to basically be the focus of Kaly's attention and focus while she (and all of Hollywood) was on lockdown to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the tribute that Kaley Cuoco left for her senior-aged rescue dog Petunia, back in November:

"After a life of untold loneliness and hardship she is at rest," Cook writes. "For that I am happy. We did what we adopted petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything. She is resting at peace, with everyday’s sunset to warm her. That is what matters most. Petunia it is not the amount of time together, but it’s affects on the soul. You affected everyone who met you. You’re forever my old lady😭😘😍 I miss you so much already, sleep my sweet angel❤️❤️❤️"

Animal charity is a major passion for Kaley Cuoco, and also played a major part in helping her connect with her husband, Karl Cook:

"I was already involved with horses, then we happened to meet at a horse show,” Cuoco explained to People in 2019. "It was totally meant to be. We were pretty much a good match from the beginning."

"We share so much love for animals — we love horses and we love the sport,” Cuoco continued. "I think anyone who works with animals has to have a kind soul. It’s almost like he’s the horse whisperer. He is just wonderful with them. It’s really beautiful to see that patience he has with them … he’s so gentle."

We offer our sympathies and condolences to Kaley Cuoco in her time of grief.