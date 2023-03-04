Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphry Welcome New Addition to Their Family

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphry are celebrating the latest addition to their family. On Instagram, The Flight Attendant star showed off the couple's latest pet for all her adoring fans. People scrolling the app got a first look at Opal the dog and the pictures are pretty adorable. Cuoco and Pelphry clearly love having the tiny pup around and their other dog is not amused by this interloper at all. It's a warm scene as the couple await their child as the Harley Quinn star has been showing off that baby bump in numerous appearances. All in all, it's a busy time for these two and it's probably going to get a whole lot busier. Check out the pictures down below!

"Thank You @deityanimalrescue and an amazing gustier @thisisdarragh for bringing this angel to us! We did a thing... again," Cuoco typed, captioning this picture of herself with the new addition on her Instagram Stories. "We welcome Miss Opal (little widdle girl) into our growing family… She's hilarious and already torturing every dog in this house. Thinks she runs the backyard already."

"@Adventurers_With_DUMPS trying to attack my face in protest of the new arrival," she said, posting a picture of her other pet's reaction to having a roommate. Another post elaborated, "@Tommypelphrey didn't know he was a little chi lover and he is now obsessed and nothing makes me happier."

The Couple Is Expecting That Baby Soon

Previously speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress explained her excitement and nervousness about being a mother. She truly has no idea what to expect. But, Cuoco's support team is there 100 percent of the way.

"I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she told ET last month. "All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point. I'm just like, 'It's gonna be great.' But that's how I've gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it's almost too much."

Cuoco continued, "My girlfriend I was on the phone with the other day 'cause I had a question about something, she has a newborn as well. I said, 'I don't know what I'm gonna do,' and she goes, 'Your baby's gonna tell you what to do.' and I love that," she says. "I was like, I know I tell people what to do. If this child is anything like me, she's gonna be like, 'This is what I want,' and I just need to listen."

What's your favorite role of her's? Let us know down in the comments!