Kaley Cuoco Expecting First Child with Iron Fist Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together! Cuoco, whose work includes The Big Bang Theory, Harley Quinn, and The Flight Attendant, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl. In her caption, which accompanied photos of the couple posed with items like a pink frosted cake and several pregnancy tests, Cuoco wrote "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon... I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!"

Pelphrey, whose own work as an actor includes Iron Fist and Ozark, also broke the news on his Instagram, with the caption "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️"

When did Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey start dating?

Cuoco and Pelphrey were first rumored to be together in May of this year, after paparazzi photos and posts on Instagram indicated that they might be together. As Cuoco revealed in an interview with ET, the pair met through their shared manager at a premiere for Ozark. Earlier this summer, The pair held hands while in attendance at producer Greg Berlanti's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, and also appeared at the Emmys together. Zosia Mamet, Cuoco's friend and The Flight Attendant co-star, told ET earlier this year that she approved of Pelphrey.

"I met him and I was like, 'I feel like I've known you forever,'" Mamet recalled. "And he loves her like nobody's business, and that's all that matters to me."

Will Kaley Cuoco get married again?

Cuoco, who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 through 2016, and Karl Cook from 2018 through 2022, told Glamour in April of this year that she has no plans to get married again.

"I will never get married again," Cuoco shared at the time. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover. But I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship. We've all been there where you think, 'Oh, my God, I'm never going to meet someone else.' And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it. The minute that I agree to let it go, someone else magical comes into my life. So I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I'm not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship. It's like a plant. Sometimes I get too focused on the garden instead of the specific plant that needs to be watered. And I am well aware of that. I want to change, I want to be better."