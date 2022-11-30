Harley Quinn Fans Celebrate Kaley Cuoco's Birthday

Kaley Cuoco's birthday is here and Harley Quinn fans are ecstatic. The actress turns 37 today and the tributes are all over the place. On the show's Twitter account, they managed to pay homage to the star by joking about how she wouldn't be the same without her. While Arleen Sorkin might be the classic choice for Harleen Quinzel, a whole new generation of fan associates her with Cuoco's performance. Over on HBO Max, the animated series continues to rank highly and there's another season on the way after the success of this current crop of episodes. People are still demanding more of Harley and Ivy together after all this time. It's clear the show is still having fun crafting stories around the duo and Cuoco's manic performance has a lot to do with that. Peep some of the best posts celebrating the actress down below!

"I can't believe we're still getting away with it," Cuoco said last year. I kept thinking they were going to be like, 'you can't say these things.' It has been a total ride. People are obsessed with the show. I love playing her. I don't know how it happened. But it's been insane. And it's Harley Quinn on acid while drinking a Starbucks. That's kind of how I describe her."

Happy birthday Kaley Cuoco, I wouldn’t be me without ya! 😘 pic.twitter.com/oqJ053XfKM — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) November 30, 2022

