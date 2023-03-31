Katee Sackhoff Addresses If Bo-Katan Still Needs the Darksaber to Lead the Mandalorians (Exclusive)

The newest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 21: The Pirate," featured a big change for Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). After the Children of the Watch are given a new home on Nevarro, The Armorer (Emily Swallow) asks Bo to remove her helmet so she can continue to "walk both worlds" and help unite the different Mandalorian clans. Last season, Bo-Katan's plans to restore herself as the rightful ruler of Mandalore were thwarted when Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) ended up with the Darksaber. It appeared she has given up on her goal, but now it looks like she might become the leader of the Mandalorians after all. Sackhoff recently had a chat with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian during Megacon Orlando and was asked if Bo-Katan still thinks she needs the Darksaber to succeed.

"Oh, you know, what I do know is that from where we saw her in the beginning of the season, she was defeated and broken. I think that that was her, you know, that was her rock bottom, if you will, to be able to build herself back up in a new image," Sackhoff explained. "She has tried everything that she can that she thought was the right way to rule and it hasn't worked... or lead. 'Rule' is the wrong word ... It doesn't fit her. You know what I mean? Like she's a warrior. She wants to lead ... that's what she wants. And I think that as misguided as she has been in a lot of her means, I think that what she's always wanted was in the best interest of the Mandalorian people."

Sackhoff continued, "But I think at this moment in her life, she finds herself willing to follow, potentially for the first time in her life ... And right now we see her following The Armorer. I think that part of the reason she's doing that is that she felt immediately accepted and I think that this is one of the things that she hasn't tried yet, and I think that for her to feel like she finally belongs is an interesting place for her to be. So, yeah, I mean, we could get all the way into her backstory. I mean, like the way that she was treated with her father and her sister and, you know, I think that this might be the first time in her life that she was truly accepted just for being there."

The first five episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season are streaming on Disney+.