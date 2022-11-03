Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos Adds Two More to Cast

Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the upcoming spinoff to the hit series WandaVision, is gearing up in a big way with even more casting confirmed for the show. Following yesterday's news that Aubrey Plaza would be appearing in the series in a secret role, Variety brings word of two more additions with Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black, The Staircase) and Ali Ahn (Billions, Supernatural) have joined the new Marvel series on Disney+. Who they will play in the new movie wasn't confirmed but they join a cast that includes Katherine Hahn reprising her WandaVision role of Agatha Harkness, plus Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, and Emma Caulfield Ford.

Little is known about Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which was originally titled Agatha: House of Harkness when first announced to the world, but the series has assembled a team behind the scenes that is very familiar with the titular character and her role in the MCU. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer is leading the series once again, assembling a writer's room that reportedly includes fellow WandaVision scribes Megan McDonnell, Peter Cameron, Laura Donney, and Cameron Squires. Production on the series begins very soon.

What is Agatha: Coven of Chaos about?

Almost nothing is known about the new series, whether it will be a direct continuation after the events of WandaVision, if it will be a prequel series to it, or some combination of the two. One thing that seems off the table entirely however is an appearance by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, who has confirmed she won't appear.

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen told Entertainment Tonight . The star added that she would love to reunite with Hahn as well as Paul Bettany (Vision). "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

