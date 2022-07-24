Agatha: House of Harkness Gets New Title at Comic-Con 2022

Marvel's Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 has revealed that WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness will be getting a new title: Agatha: Coven of Chaos! There's very little we know about Agatha: Coven of Chaos in terms of its premise, storyline, and larger Marvel Cinematic Universe connections. Behind the scenes, we know that Kathryn Hahn will be back as Agatha Harkness, and WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer will write and executive produce the series.

For fans of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, so far it doesn't seem like she will be involved:

"There is no plan and I'm serious," Olsen said. "I'm not a good liar. I wish I had a plan, and I'm not sure."

Olsen did indicate that she would be game for appearing in Coven of Chaos, should the call come:

"I mean, I would do anything with Hahn," Olsen said on Good Morning America. "I mean, no, I'm not appearing on it — not as far as I'm aware of. But I love that woman so much. So fun, that entire show [WandaVision] was just filled with lots of joy, it was great."

The name change could certainly be a major indicator of what kind of re-aligned focus this Agatha series is taking. Right off the bat it sounds like the series will be more of an ensemble concept, with Agatha interacting with an entire coven of witches. Already at the time of writing this, Marvel fans are already pitching (jokes? Theories?) about Mephisto even showing up.

Agatha Harnkess occupies a pivotal place in Marvel lore; her story spans from witch covens of the past and present to being a critical part of the Fantastic Four family, serving as the nanny to their children, and teaching the likes of Franklin Richards to use his reality-warping powers (sound familiar?).

The mystical side of the MCU has only gotten more complicated (if not well-explained) with the release of WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Witches have their own type of magic and lore compared to the Masters of the Mystic Arts, so at the very least, Coven of Chaos could be a great chance to tie all this magic and mysticism together.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is in development for Disney+.