Killing Eve Final Season Teaser and Photos Released

The upcoming fourth season of Killing Eve is slated to be its final set of adventures, with BBC America and AMC Networks unveiling our first official look at the culmination of the intense and hilarious spy series. While the teaser for the upcoming Season 4 merely captures the tone and spirit of these episodes, the first photos from the new season showcase a slew of familiar faces, some of which are sporting some surprising looks. Scroll down to check out the first teaser for Season 4 of Killing Eve before the series premieres on BBC America on February 27, 2022 and on AMC on February 28, 2022. AMC+ subscribers will be able to watch the first episodes beginning on February 20, 2022.

Per press release, “After the emotional climax of Season 3, Eve (Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Emmy Award winner Jodie Comer), and Carolyn (BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster.’ Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge, and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced, and totally glorious series finale. Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) continues the Killing Eve tradition of a new lead writer every season, following Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote. Neal is also an executive producer on Season 4.”

Check out the first look at the final season of Killing Eve below before the episodes debut in February of 2022.

Teaser

Jodie Comer as Villanelle

Jodie Comer as Villanelle

Sandra Oh as Eve

Sandra Oh as Eve

Fiona Shaw as Carolyn

Camille Cottin as Hélène

