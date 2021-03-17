King Of The Hill Revival Negotiations Underway

✖

It's always sad to say goodbye to your favorite show, and unless you're The Simpsons evidently, all shows eventually have to come to an end. Every now and then though you get to welcome an old favorite back into the fold, especially lately, and the latest up to bad for a comeback is Mike Judge's animated FOX staple King of the Hill. The show ended in 2010, but in an AMA on Reddit writer Brent Forrester revealed that Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are in "hot negotiations" to bring the show back for a revival, and there would be a time jump of 15 years (via Tech Radar).

Forrester was asked about any updates on the show being revived, and he responded "I am sure Greg Daniels and Mike Judge will murder me for sharing this but... HELL YES. They are in hot negotiations to bring back King of the Hill. The Trump administration made it suddenly very relevant again. The characters have all aged 15 years. The project is sooooo good. Okay I've said too much :)".

As Forrester noted, the show would age up Hank, Peggy, Bobby, Dale, Bill, Jeffrey, and the rest of the crew by 15 years, and it would take place in a social and political climate that would be ripe for the show's brand of humor.

This isn't the first time the show's been pitched for a revival, as Daniels previously revealed in a conversation with ComicBook.com that a previously pitched reboot was not picked up by FOX.

"Well, Mike and I got together a couple of years ago, and came up with a reboot for King of the Hill," Daniels said. "At the time, I think that Fox didn't want to go ahead with this, at the level that it probably deserved. We thought that they would be excited to just order it."

That window seemed to close, and Daniels wasn't sure where a revival or reboot would end up if given the green light after the 20th Century Fox Disney deal.

"At the moment, there is no plan for it," Daniels said. "The studio was sold to Disney now, I guess, so it would be a Disney show, I think, in the future. But we do have a plan for it and it's pretty funny. So maybe one day."

We'll have to wait and see where the show ends up, but either way King of the Hill fans have some big news to get excited about.