Lanterns’ Grounded Superhero Show Decision Officially Addressed after Fan Reactions [Exclusive]

While some have debated the artistic direction that Lanterns, the new series from Chris Mundy that debuts this August on HBO, is taking, it’s pretty obvious that this more grounded approach is something entirely new for the superhero genre—and entirely refreshing. In a cinematic landscape where everything feels overly polished and like it gives into style over substance at every turn, Lanterns seems to be doing the opposite, which is one of the myriad reasons it earned a spot in our Summer 2026 Preview.

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Sitting down with ComicBook, Mundy was asked if taking the approach of creating something less obviously geared toward the typical superhero style and more akin to other HBO legacy shows was a challenging prospect. “It was less challenging than it was just exciting. Our take was that we have this incredibly rich mythology within the Green Lantern canon, and we have this incredibly rich history of Sunday night HBO shows—everything from The Sopranos to Game of Thrones and in between,” he answered.

Fans Can Expect Something Entirely New From Lanterns

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Mundy went on to elaborate, saying, “The fun of it was to try to create a real, layered drama that dealt with who these characters are as human beings while still staying true to the spirit of what makes the comics so special. We wanted it to be accessible for anyone who doesn’t know the canon but, at the same time, satisfying for people who know the lore in minute detail. So, yes, it was challenging, but only in the way that the most fun things are.” Attempting to appeal to established fans while building a new fan base is no easy prospect, but it seems that Mundy and the rest of the team are more than up to the challenge, despite the few naysayers out there looking for a more Marvel-esque experience.

And it seems that a good portion of established DC and Green Lantern fans are excited for this new direction. “Seeing other DC fans declare doom based on it convinces me it will be worth watching because dramatic DC fans are historically not aligned with my tastes,” said one. Another added, “Was not expecting them to dip into the Hard Traveling Heroes era of Green Lantern, but I’m here for it. It seems like the kind of thing that you can more easily execute on a TV budget than a big goofy space opera, and a lot of the rest of Gunn’s DC has that kind of energy already, so I’m glad to see something more grounded.” Overall, it seems that this change of pace within the DCU is gearing up to be entirely singular, grounding the universe in a way it hasn’t experienced so far, and opening up Lanterns, as well as other future series, to not only a new aesthetic but a new way to tell stories as well.

What are your thoughts on the vibes of the Lanterns teaser? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.