New Look at Lanterns Revealed After DC Trailer Removal

James Gunn has offered a fresh look at Lanterns, coming hot on the heels of the trailer’s mysterious removal. The upcoming DCU TV show has certainly proved controversial; the first look led to complaints over the lack of color and spectacle (particularly the strange near-absence of the color green), while fans were furious at a tagline supporting the theory Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan wouldn’t be sticking around beyond this season.

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James Gunn has taken to Twitter to share a new look at Lanterns, and it seems to be a response to both complaints. The tweet contains a new tagline based on the classic Green Lantern slogan, and it clearly shows a Power Ring being charged from a Green Lantern Power Battery.

What’s Going On With DC’s Lanterns TV Show?

It’s not unusual for fandoms to be divided, particularly not on the internet. Part of the problem, though, seems to be that Damon Lindelof’s vision simply isn’t one many comic book readers share; the trailer looked like an excellent, grounded sci-fi procedural, where Green Lantern comics are noted for their cosmic spectacle and vivid colors. The absence of bright green was a little overdone among critics, but it is a fair point; Lanterns simply doesn’t quite look like what people expected to see.

Given this context, it’s fascinating to note that Gunn seems to be responding to both criticisms. The image is probably lifted from a scene we’ve already seen in the trailer, where Chandler’s Hal Jordan charges his Power Ring. The vividness of the green feels like a promise, an attempt to reassure critics. Meanwhile, it’s notable that the previous tagline – “Only one can wear the ring” – has been replaced by the traditional line. Note the subtle strand of individualism still present, of course; beware “my” power.

Gunn’s social media has essentially become the most reliable place for marketing Lanterns. The trailer was removed from almost all sources, only remaining on Gunn’s own profiles. It was re-uploaded with a new release date, August 16th, but the video was subsequently set to private on YouTube. It feels as though marketing is being refreshed or relaunched in some way, but it’s been done in a fairly awkward and confused manner. Gunn’s image may be the beginning of a new marketing strategy.

Whatever the case may be, we don’t have long to wait for Lanterns. The HBO DC TV show has an all-star cast and crew, the trailer was packed with drama, and Gunn himself clearly has tremendous confidence in the series. It’s reasonable to assume the current problems will be resolved sooner rather than later, and we’ll get a more coherent sense of what’s going on.

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