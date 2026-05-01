ComicBook Summer 2026 Preview: 45 Biggest New Movies & TV Shows (With Exclusive Images & Quotes)

Summer is almost upon us, which means the most exciting season of blockbusters is about to kick off. We’ve already had some major releases this year, including huge successes The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary, Pixar’s Hoppers, and Scream 7, while TV audiences have seen the return of Hulu’s excellent Paradise, Scrubs‘ and Malcolm in the Middle‘s revivals, Daredevil: Born Again, The Boys, and The Pitt. We have eaten well, in other words, and there’s still a lot more to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Summer season will see two huge superhero movies from DC and Marvel, major nostalgic IP releases from Mortal Kombat and Masters of the Universe, and some very exciting originals. Scroll down to read our preview of the biggest movies and TV shows, and some hidden gems premiering this Summer, including some exclusive images and quotes. We begin with some of the most exciting things I am going to be seated for on day one…

Editor’s Picks

Supergirl – In Theaters, June 26

🚨EXCLUSIVE NEW LOOK🚨 at Milly Alcock as Supergirl and Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem in Supergirl! The DCU movie hits theaters June 26

A year after her debut in Superman, Milly Alcock is stepping into her own movie – Craig Gillespie’s adaptation of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Though the title was changed some time ago, Supergirl seems a close adaptation, meaning we’re all going to have to reckon with the devastation of seeing Krypto almost die thanks to new villain Krem (Matthias Schoenaerts – above with Alcock). The movie sees a disaffected Kara Zor-El still dealing with her Krypton trauma and recruited by a fellow orphan Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley) to get vengeance on Krem for the murder of her parents. With Jason Momoa’s Lobo also in tow, the unlikely trio set out on a mission to find an antidote for Krypto, punishment for Krem, and the sense of belonging Kara lacks.

Mortal Kombat 2 – In Theaters, May 8

(L-R) MEHCAD BROOKS as Jax Briggs and TATI GABRIELLE as Jade in New Line Cinema’s “Mortal Kombat II,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

We may have missed out on Mortal Kombat 2 in 2025 when it was delayed, but absence makes the heart grow fonder, and early reactions to Simon McQuoid’s sequel have been glowing. Widely proclaimed an improvement on the already great original, Mortal Kombat 2 brings in Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage as the new lead, and inevitably ramps up the action as the champions of Earthrealm battle to resist the threat of Shao Kahn.

Masters of the Universe – In Theaters, June 5

courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios

He-Man has been away from the big screen for way too long, since Dolph Lundgren’s high-camp 1987 adaptation, but 2026 sees Masters of the Universe back where it belongs. Directed by Laika genius Travis Knight (who previously made Bumblebee an absolute nostalgic delight), the big money blockbuster stars Nicholas Galitzine as the muscle-bound Prince Adam who returns to Eternia after 15 years to take down Jared Leto’s Skeletor.

Spider-Noir – May 25 (MGM+) & May 27 (Prime Video)

Image Courtesy of MGM+

Alongside the other big Spider-Man release of this summer, Nic Cage is bringing another version of his Spider-Man Noir to screen in MGM+ and Prime’s Spider-Noir. He’ll battle a host of comics villains in a film-noir pastiche, including Brendan Gleeson’s Silvermane, Jack Huston’s Sandman, and Abraham Popoola’s Tombstone. Spider-Noir‘s co-Showrunner/Executive Producer Oren Uziel spoke to ComicBook exclusively to hype the show: “I’m so excited for audiences to see Nic Cage’s unique take on the character. And for people to see my two favorite genres – comic book and film noir – smashed together into one pulpy good time.” The series will initially release on MGM+ exclusively in the US on May 25, before a global release (including the US) on Prime on May 27.

The Boroughs – May 21 (Netflix)

Courtesy of Netflix

Almost 40 years after Cocoon‘s release, Netflix is making old people sci-fi cool again with The Boroughs. Coming in May, the starry series is executive produced by The Duffers and follows a ragtag group of retirement community residents as they take on an otherworldly threat. The trailer suggested major Amblin vibes, and it would be foolish to ignore the call that this is an old-age Stranger Things replacement, starring Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, Alfre Woodard, Clarke Peters, and Denis O’Hare. As if that’s a bad thing!

The Mandalorian & Grogu – In Theaters, May 22

courtesy of lucasfilm

Star Wars is back on the big screen this Summer, with the cinematic debut of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and his tiny sidekick in The Mandalorian and Grogu. We spoke to director Jon Favreau about what fans can expect from the movie, and how the two leads have changed: “The Mandalorian finds himself more of a good guy in this world. He’s being a lot more selective about the types of jobs he takes and the situations that he puts his young ward into. Grogu has also leveled up a bit. We know that previously he trained with Luke Skywalker, so he’s got a little Jedi influence; plus, he’s an apprentice Mandalorian, which makes him very unique. It’s time for Grogu to go out in the field and for Dad to show him the ropes.”

We also spoke to Pedro Pascal, who spoke about what it means to make the step up to the big screen: “Jon Favreau is obviously an incredibly talented writer, director, and producer who has experience on both the small and the big screen, and I’d always dreamed of seeing this story and these characters brought to life in a movie theater. There definitely was a lot to see and react to when filming, and the sets were unbelievable. Honestly, you feel like you are a kid playing make-believe, only on steroids.”

And now on to the list of the biggest and best releases of Summer 2026, from May 1 through to the end of August from the worlds of superhero blockbusters, sci-fi, horror, comedy, and more. Put these in your calendar…

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – In Theaters, May 1

courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Almost exactly 20 years on from the release of the original, director David Frankel is back for The Devil Wears Prada 2, released theatrically on May 1. We spoke exclusively to Frankel to talk about his belated sequel: “Our film runs the gamut from fashion to comedy, but my favorite scenes are the emotional ones. And it goes without saying, what makes these characters feel so real and their problems feel so relatable is that they’re played by four of the most brilliant actors on the planet. They’re all so emotionally available to the audience. They can be funny, witty, biting and vulnerable, but they also can bare their souls with a real startlingly magical ability.”

We also spoke to Anne Hathaway exclusively, who revealed what we can expect from her lead: “I think the Andy we meet in The Devil Wears Prada 2 is someone who has remained true to herself over the last 20 years. She made life choices and set off in a direction that she believed in, and I think she’s been really fulfilled by that decision. Her life doesn’t necessarily look like anyone else’s, but it does look like hers, and she’s happy about that. She has professional confidence, which she earned. She knows her way around an office and has a little bit of power now, but is still a lovely person to have in a work environment, and seems like somebody who’d be really fun to be friends with, too.”

Citadel Season 2 – May 6 (Prime Video)

courtesy of prime video

Three years on from its debut on Prime, Citadel brings back Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci for a second season of the spy drama that’s easily one of the most entertaining espionage shows in circulaton. Citadel Season 2 has added Matt Berry, Jack Reynor, and Rahul Kohli to the cast as the OG cast recruit an unlikely team of operatives to take on a new global threat.

The Terror: Devil in Silver – May 7 (AMC+ & Shudder)

Credit: AMC

Officially the third chapter in The Terror franchise – but not a true third season, as all 3 are stand-alones – AMC’s Devil in Silver stars Dan Stevens as Pepper, a man wrongfully committed to a psychiatric hospital where he’s faced with the threat of fellow patients and doctors, and also a supernatural undercurrent. 7 years on, it’s great to have the supernatural anthology show back, and particularly good to see Stevens in something that uses the skills he showed in Legion so well.

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) – In Theaters, May 8

courtesy of paramount pictures

After Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour was huge business a couple of years ago, fellow pop sensation Billie Eilish is getting in on the action for the second time. Five years after she released the genuinely excellent part-animation Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, she’s now teamed up with James Cameron for an immersive 3D version of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

Influenced – In Theaters, May 8

Courtesy of Brainstorm Media / Menemsha Films

A couple of months before he plays Kara Zor-El in Supergirl, David Krumholtz stars alongside Jill Kargman in this achingly time-appropriate satire about a “mom-fluencer” on a mission to hit 1 million followers, whose priorities are thrown out when an unlikely friendship with Krumholtz’s character makes her reassess her obsessions. Featuring cameos from Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon, and Drew Barrymore as themselves.

The Punisher: One Last Kill – May 12 (Disney+)

Marvel Studios Disney+

As Daredevil: Born Again comes to an end, Disney+ is dropping Jon Bernthal’s first solo project as Frank Castle since Netflix’s Punisher came to an end. The Punisher: One Last Kill sees Frank wrestling with his journey of revenge as he’s dragged into a battle with a rising criminal empire. We spoke exclusively with star, co-writer, and Executive Producer Bernthal ahead of its release for this preview: “We really tried to honor the comic and the comic book fans. The directive from day one was pretty simple: it was how do we get Frank from this place in his life where he is reeling and spiraling out of control, a man who is set on absolute vengeance, to a place where he can find some meaning, where he can find something new to fight for? But he does find a bit of purpose, and I think that is an exciting new take on the character.”

U.S. Against the World – May 12 (HBO)

FEATURED: Christian Pulisic

Credit: Park Stories/Lukas Korver/Courtesy HBO

As well as the movie and TV releases that will dominate your summer, 2026 also sees the first World Cup on US soil since 1994. Made by HBO, and filmed over the course of four years, multi-part docuseries U.S. Against the World follows Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, and other U.S. national team players as they head towards the biggest event on the soccer calendar. The first episode airs on Tuesday, May 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Driver’s Ed – In Theaters, May 15

Courtesy of Vertical

3 years after his charming solo debut, Champions, Bobby Farrelly is back with Driver’s Ed, a teen road comedy about a kid (The White Lotus‘ Sam Nivola) steals the car of his driver’s ed teacher to take his friends on a road trip to visit his college freshman girlfriend. In a chaotic 24 hours, they’re chased by school security and the cops, shot at by small-time crooks, and somehow adopt a three-legged cat. Comedy icons Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon both appear in supporting roles. Bobby Farelly exclusively told us where he took inspiration from for the upcoming comedy: “Driver’s Ed is a raucous adventure, a fun high school romp. I tried to channel some of the heartfelt comedy found in a classic John Hughes movie, but blended with the pervasive angst that defines today’s uncertain times.”

LifeHack – In Theaters, May 15

Courtesy of TripleMedia Film

The latest addition to the creative screenlife genre, Ronan Corrigan’s LifeHack kicks off a heist-subgengre, as four young gamers and scam-baiters plan to steal cryptocurrencies from a tech billionaire after viewing his daughter’s over-sharing social media presence. Things, inevitably, take a turn for the chaotic, and the surprise package currently has 100% on RottenTomatoes from early reviews.

Rivals Season 2 – May 15 (Disney+ and Hulu)

courtesy of hulu

When it debuted in 2024, period-black comedy Rivals was an instant hit, dropping a 1980s-infused look at the English aristocracy that was as outrageous as it was caustic. Season 2 sees David Tennant’s TV producer (Lord Tony Baddingham) and Alex Hassell’s bouregois rival Rupert Campbell-Black back at war. It’s saucy, it’s deliciously bad-mannered, and this time it’s personal, as Baddingham does whatever he can to destroy the competition (and Tennant is a joy!)

Passenger – In Theaters, May 22

courtesy of paramount pictures

Trollhunter director André Øvredal turns his hand to van life horror, as a young couple’s life is turned upside down when they witness an accident and the death of a driver, just weeks into their new life on the road. The couple – played by Jacob Scipio and Lou Llobella – finds they’ve attracted a supernatural stalker; the demonic Passenger (Joseph Lopez) who relentlessly pursues them.

Tuner – In Theaters, May 22

Photo Credit: Black Bear

High-concept crime thriller Tuner follows Niki White (Leo Woodall), a talented piano tuner whose unique auditory condition draws the attention of a security contractor (Lior Raz), who recruits him to use his hypersenseitive hearing to crack safes. Niki must balance his new-found criminal life with his desire to help his charismatic mentor Harry Horowitz (Dustin Hoffman) by providing money to ease his medical bills. The thriller already sits on 94% on Rotten Tomatoes after strong early reviews.

Deli Boys Season 2 – May 28 (Hulu)

courtesy of hulu courtesy of hulu

The second season of Hulu’s acclaimed Deli Boys returns at the end of May, with 6 new episodes. MCU stars Asif Ali (WandaVision) and Saagar Shaikh (Ms. Marvel) return as the unwitting heirs to their father’s secret drug empire, alongside his former consigliare (Poorna Jagannathan) as they struggle to handle the business’ piles of dirty cash. Enter money launderer and casino magnate Max Sugar (Fred Armison) to help clean it up. The first two episodes debut on Hulu on May 28.

Star City – May 29 (Apple TV)

courtesy of apple tv courtesy of apple tv courtesy of apple tv

Apple TV’s Star City is the highly anticipated new space race drama, expanding the For All Mankind franchise, and telling the story from the perspective of the USSR. Like the original show, this 8-episode drama tells the alternative history of the Russians winning the race, with Rhys Ifans starring as Chief Designer, the head of the Soviet space program. The show comes courtesy of award-winning creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Ronald D. Moore, with newcomers (including Anna Maxwell Martin and Agnes O’Casey) and some familiar faces from For All Mankind. The first two episodes debut on Apple on May 29, with an episode a week following.

The Breadwinner – In Theaters, May 29

Courtesy of Sony pictures

Favorite SNL host and stand-up Nate Bargatze has gone well beyond rising star status now, and his next goal is an assault on Hollywood. In The Breadwinner, Bargatze plays a man whose wife (Mandy Moore) lands a deal on Shark Tank, forcing him to become a stay-at-home dad. You can expect the same charming, self-effacing comedy that he’s grown a huge audience from, as well as some starry comedy names alongside him like Will Forte, Colin Jost, Kumail Nanjiani, and Zach Cherry.

Backrooms – In Theaters, May 29

Based on a creepy 2019 4chan thread about a huge extradimensional space called The Backrooms, Kane Parsons’ A24 sci-fi horror Backrooms is easily one of the most intriguing releases of the year. It stars Renate Reinsve as a therapist and Chiwetel Ejiofor as her patient, as both find themselves in the otherworldy dimension that sort of acts like a banal Stranger Things-like Upside Down. Without the monsters or the Kate Bush.

Speed Demon – In Theaters, May 29

Katie Cassidy as “Sister Lu” in the horror film, SPEED DEMON, a Maverick Film & Complex Corp release. Photo courtesy of Maverick Film & Complex Corp.

From director John Keeyes, Speed Demon follows William H Macy’s Father Novak and Katie Cassidy’s Sister Lu as their train is taken over by the demon Asmodeus. The unlikely heroes must battle possessed passengers on the now runaway train with Sister Lu forced to overcome her faltering faith and perform the first exorcism done by a nun.

Scary Movie – In Theaters, June 5

courtesy of paramount pictures

Who says parody is dead? With 13 years of new horror movies to spoof since the release of the last sequel, the Wayans brothers are back for another slice of outrageous horror comedy with Scary Movie. Promising to lampoon major horror hits like Terrifier, Scream, M3gan, Weapons, and non-genre fare like Squid Game and Michael, the sixth chapter – which reunites the majority of the main cast – looks set to delight franchise fans.

Power Ballad – In Theaters, June 5

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Who doesn’t want to see Paul Rudd as a wedding singer at war with Nick Jonas, a down-on-his-luck rock star who steals Rudd’s song, records it, and becomes a smash hit? Directed by John Carney, who previously made the gorgeous Once and Sing Street, Power Ballad is a starrier affair for the director, but the story is irresistible, and it’s already delighted audiences at South by Southwest. If the claim that it’s Paul Rudd’s best work rings true, everybody should already be buying tickets.

Carolina Caroline – In Theaters, June 5

courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

Currently sitting on a rare 100% score on RottenTomatoes from early reviews, Carolina Caroline recasts Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner as a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde. Directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier, Carolina Caroline, sees Weaving’s Caroline hating her life in rural Texas, when Gallner’s Oliver – a con man – sweeps her off her feet, and seduces her into a life of crime that escalates with extreme consequences.

Alice & Steve Season 1 – June 8 (Disney+ and Hulu)

courtesy of hulu

Hulu’s Alice & Steve is the platform’s next big British love affair, starring Nicola Walker as Alice and Jemaine Clement as Steve, whose long-time friendship is put to the test when Steve starts dating Alice’s adult daughter, Izzy (Yali Topol Margalith). The six-part comedy-drama sees Alice hell-bent on ending the relationship, and the old friends go to war.

The Furious – In Theaters, June 12

Norachai Kajchapanont / Courtesy of Lionsgate

Kenji Tanigaki’s upcoming Hong Kong actioner The Furious could be the shot in the arm that high-octane action movies need. The Lionsgate release follows Wang Wei (Mo Tse), who teams up with Joe Taslim’s Navin, when their daughter and wife are taken, respectively. The trailer was a revelation, with stunning, hyper-violent set-pieces, and it’s exactly the kind of movie action fans should be hitting cinemas to see.

We spoke exclusively to the director about the movie and what inspired to make The Furious: “When I was a kid, I went to the theaters with my friends to watch films like Indiana Jones and Back to the Future, and I had such a great time. The excitement I felt back then became a wonderful theatrical experience that still stays with me very strongly today.

With The Furious, I hope audiences can have that same kind of experience in the cinema—gripping their seats, maybe even cheering out loud, and truly enjoying the ride. As for the fight scenes, we focused on creating a wide variety of styles and presentations tailored to each character. I’d love for audiences to find a favorite character, and to become so immersed that when they leave the theater, they might even naturally throw a kick or two.”

This Tempting Madness – In Theaters, June 12

Directed by Jennifer E. Montgomery and inspired by a true story, This Tempting Madness is a psychological thriller, starring Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley (who plays Anthony’s wife Kate). She plays Mia, who wakes up from a coma badly injured and finds her memory is fractured. As she struggles to put the pieces of her past together, she starts to question her own actions and her perception of reality.

Toy Story 5 – In Theaters, June 19

courtesy of pixar

Woody and Buzz Lightyear are back, as Bonnie’s playtime is threatened by a new, irresistible villain: technology. Toy Story 5 is another existential threat movie, from director Andrew Stanton, who we spoke exclusively to ahead of the highly-anticipated Pixar sequel’s release: “We wanted to build in all the fun, thrills, and humor you expect from a Toy Story film, but also focus on an aspect of childhood that we hadn’t yet explored. We’ve noticed—or at least it feels this way to us—that toys have become less of a factor in a child’s life. Having toys in a room without electronic devices dominating is almost antiquated now. How does that shift in dynamics affect the child, let alone the toys? This seemed like something worthy of tackling in a new Toy Story film—something we could sink our teeth into and have fun with at the same time.”

Jackass: Best and Last – In Theaters, June 26

Play video

It’s weird to get emotional about a franchise that’s essentially about grown men (and occasionally women) injuring themselves for fun, but the Jackass team has built an immeasurable charm over the past 26 years. To commemorate that achievement, Johnny Knoxville and his gang of reprobates are back for more outrageous stunts, more personal injuries, and more solid gold laughs. It’s a shame it has to all end here, but it’s been a hell of a journey.

Evil Dead Burn – In Theaters, July 10

LUCIANE BUCHANAN as Thya in New Line Cinema’s “Evil Dead Burn,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, Evil Dead Burn is the sixth entry in the franchise (and the third standalone) and is pitched as the franchise’s most savage and terrifying ride to date. After the loss of her husband, a woman (Souheila Yacoub’s Alice) seeks solace with her in-laws. As the family is transformed into Deadites, Alice comes to discover that the vows she took in life didn’t exactly end with death. You can watch the Evil Dead Burn teaser here.

Moana – In Theaters, July 10

courtesy of disney

The latest live-action Disney remake sees Dwayne Johnson reprise his role as the demi-God Maui opposite newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana. The trailers promise a true remake, following the usual trend that was only really changed for Lilo & Stitch, with long-time fans getting another way to love the modern Disney classic.

The Odyssey – In Theaters, July 17

Play video

What sort of preview would this be without Christopher Nolan’s next potential masterpiece. This time, the director is turning his hand to Homer’s Greek epic poem with an incredibly starry cast led by Matt Damon and Tom Holland among many many more. If you’re lucky enough to already have IMAX tickets, it’s set to be a potentially transformative experience.

Universal also has the latest chapter in the Despicable Me shared universe, Minions & Monsters landing on July 1, Steven Spielberg’s return to sci-fi with Disclosure Day coming on June 12, and Will Gluck’s charming rom-com One Night Only on August 7. You can check out images from all four releases below.

The Odyssey Disclosure Day Minions & Monsters One Night Only

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 – July 23 (Paramount+)

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

With just two seasons left – including a shortened fifth chapter – Star Trek: Strange New World returns in July for Season 4 once more promising the marriage of nostalgia, deep lore affection, and the kind of lore we’ll see delivered in the Western episode.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – In Theaters, July 31

courtesy of sony pictures

Most likely the biggest blockbuster of the summer, Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises to kick off a new, darker era for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Still reeling from the events of No Way Home and his sacrifice at the end, Spider-Man is a more established hero who faces a new threat while also dealing with an odd mutation in his powers that could change everything. Sadie Sink joins the cast in a still-unrevealed role, with Jon Bernthal in as Frank Castle the Punisher, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, and Michael Mando finally returning as Scorpion to join a huge Rogue’s Gallery of villains.

I Want Your Sex – In Theaters, July 31

courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

If you know Gregg Araki, you usually know what to expect, and I Want Your Sex hits all the top notes. It stars Cooper Hoffman, who finds himself unwittingly hired as the sexual muse of a famously provocative artist, played by Olivia Wilde. Charlie XCX also stars as Hoffman’s girlfriend in this Sundance gem that marks the welcome return to active filmmaking for Araki after 12 years away.

Fall 2 – In Theaters, Aug 7

Courtesy of Lionsgate

4 years on from the huge success of Scott Mann’s $3m original, Fall 2 picks up with the sister of Shiloh Hunter (played by Harriet Slater) who died in the first movie. Inspired to celebrate the life of her sister by an accompanying friend, Jax aims to complete a daring plank walk at Mount Kwan-in in Thailand. Inevitably, the pair becomes stranded over 2,000 feet in the air following a rockslide and must battle to stay alive.

Ice Cream Man – In Theaters, Aug 7

Darrin Baker as “Principal Maloney” in the horror film, ICE CREAM MAN, a release from

The Horror Section. Photo credit The Horror Section 2026.

From the twisted mind of horror impresario Eli Roth, Ice Cream Man follows an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet treats that transform them into homicidal maniac killers. The culmination of two decades of mental work by Roth, the delightful sounding oddity stars Ari Millen, and is exactly as deranged and bloody as you’d expect from the director.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie – In Theaters, Aug 14

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

If you’re not already looking for something to keep the kids occupied over the summer, you’re definitely not a parent. The latest Paw Patrol movie, Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie sees the pups somehow transported to an unknown world filled with dinosaurs, who they have to save from a dastardly plan from ever-ambitious villain Mayor Humdinger.

Lanterns – Aug 16 (HBO Max)

courtesy of hbo max

HBO’s Lanterns is the DCU’s first Green Lantern solo project, starring Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, as the veteran and rookie are thrown together to investigate a crime. Ahead of the reveal of Lanterns‘ August 16 release date, we spoke exclusively with showrunner and Executive Producer Chris Mundy about the challenge of balancing a grounded, premium HBO show and DC superhero lore: “It was less challenging than it was just exciting. Our take was that we have this incredibly rich mythology within the Green Lantern canon, and we have this incredibly rich history of Sunday night HBO shows – everything from The Sopranos to Game of Thrones and in between. So, the fun of it was to try to create a real, layered drama that dealt with who these characters are as human beings while still staying true to the spirit of what makes the comics so special. We wanted it to be accessible for anyone who doesn’t know the canon but, at the same time, satisfying for people who know the lore in minute detail. So, yes, it was challenging, but only in the way that the most fun things are.”

Insidious: Out of the Further – In Theaters, August 21

Play video

The next chapter in the hugely popular horror franchise, Insidious: Out of the Further, arrives this summer. The sixth entry stars Amelia Eve as a mother who discovers she can enter the purgatorial realm, The Further, and unwittingly brings demons back into the real world.

Mutiny – In Theaters, August 21

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Few actors are doing as much for the action genre as Jason Statham, which feels like an eternal truth at this point. In Mutiny, directed by Jean-François Richet, Statham is Cole Reed, a private security worker with an ex-Special Forces and police force past who is framed for murder. On the hunt for the true killers of his friend, he uncovers a people trafficking conspiracy on a cargo ship, and has to fight his way off to safety and to bring the criminal group down.

The Dog Stars – In Theaters, August 28

Play video

In a year already marked by excellent sci-fi releases, Ridley Scott is also returning to the genre with The Dog Stars, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi starring Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin as survivors of a global pandemic looking for a better life. Based on the novel by Peter Heller, the first trailer promised a mash-up of The Walking Dead‘s grim apocalypse soap opera, and surprising Mad Max vibes.

Train to Busan 10th Anniversary Re-Release – August 14 & Colony – In Theaters, August 28

Image courtesy of Next Entertainment World

If new isn’t all you’re keen on, Yeon Sang-ho’s cult masterpiece Train to Busan is returning to cinemas for a 4k re-release to mark the 10th anniversary of its release. If you haven’t seen it already, make it one you see on the big screen. Ahead of that special event, Yeon Sang-ho’s new zombie thriller Colony also makes its bow, focusing on a group of survivors trapped in a compound and surrounded by rapidly evolving zombies. The trailer looks like another horror gem from the master:

Play video

What Summer 2026 title are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!