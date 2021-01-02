Larry King Hospitalized With COVID-19

✖

Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 according to a new report. The 87-year old is currently in unknown condition. Various sources indicate that the CNN personality has been isolated and family is not currently allowed to visit him in the hospital. The host recently survived a heart attack and a stroke, along with the emotional weight of two of his children passing.

#BREAKING: US veteran broadcaster Larry King has reportedly been taken to hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. King is 87 years old. #9News pic.twitter.com/CDvihw1cKX — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 2, 2021

In a conversation with Extra, the television icon said that he was upbeat heading through 2020 despite his health troubles. “I had a stroke. Everything got better except my left foot, and I have been rehabbing that every day, and they say I will be walking by Christmas.” King explained, “It's been a rough year, I don't remember anything since March — I had the stroke in March. I haven't driven a car, but I'm back at work and that makes me feel great.” He went on to say, “I was in a coma and that lasted a couple weeks.”

The publication also asked the TV host what his favorite achievement from his long career has been. King offered the Lifetime Achievement Award he got from the Emmys as a good marker. Being in living rooms across America for any stretch of time is very difficult, and his longevity is something that can be extremely hard to come by.

“Well, I’ve had a lot. I’d say the one where I got the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Emmys,” he began. “That was on my 75th birthday. That way, you can’t top honors like that. And all the news directors from all over New York, because they had to present it. But, the biggest joy I’ve had is raising my boys. There’s nothing like children.”

Photo by Greg Doherty/FilmMagic