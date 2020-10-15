Bad Boys Spinoff L.A.'s Finest Cancelled After 2 Seasons

✖

It looks like L.A.'s Finest will soon be handing in its badge. Variety is reporting that the series, which is a spinoff of the Bad Boys film franchise, has been cancelled after two seasons at Spectrum Originals. The series spun off the adventures of Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), who moved to Los Angeles and partnered up with Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba) in the LAPD.

L.A.'s Finest also starred Duane Martin, Zach Gilford, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds, and Ernie Hudson. The series was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures TV and Charter Communications. Union and Alba executive produced alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone, and Anton Cropper.

This news comes at an interesting time for L.A.'s Finest, as the series recently made its network debut on FOX this fall, in an attempt to provide network viewers with new content amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The effects of this global health crisis leave no business unaffected. As a media company that prides itself on an entrepreneurial spirit and the focus that comes with doing fewer things better, we mobilized, swiftly creating an entirely new, original-programming lineup for the fall to share with our partners this upfront,” Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment, said in a statement back in May. “In remote meetings with advertising and marketing partners over recent weeks, we sought to listen first and understand each partner’s unique concerns. Our primary goal is to help them back to business, so in turn, the message we’ve shared is one of relative stability on FOX, combining the best of primetime sports and entertainment with which to help our partners and their customers back to market.”

You can check out the official description for L.A.'s Finest below:

"From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer "Bad Boys" franchise, the one-hour series follows Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be making a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with - on the streets, and in each other's lives."

What do you think of L.A.'s Finest being cancelled after two seasons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!