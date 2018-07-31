‘Last Man Standing’ Season 7 Poster Revealed

Fox has unveiled the first official poster for its upcoming revival of Last Man Standing, marking the series’ seventh season overall.

The Tim Allen-led comedy series is hoping to reel fans back in on a new network after a year off air following its cancellation at ABC, on Tuesday debuting the first official poster for the series’ seventh season and first season on Fox.

The revival, first officially announced in May after months of speculation that Fox was picking the show up, will see Allen taking the helm once more as Mike Baxter, the married father of three girls who attempts to maintain his manliness in a world of women.

“I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show. And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at Fox for not only listening to the fans, but for making the bold move to bring Last Man Standing back,” Allen said at the time the series was picked up by Fox. “I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you — a lot can happen in a year.”

Also returning to the series is Nancy Travis as Vanessa Baxter, along with Amanda Fuller as Kristin Baxter, Kaitlyn Denver as the Baxters’ youngest daughter Eve, Christoph Sanders as Kyle Anderson, Jonathan Adams as Chuck Larabee, Jordan Masterson as Ryan Vogelson, and Hector Elizondo as Ed Alzate.

Noticeably missing from the revival series will be Molly Ephraim and Flynn Morrison, who portrayed the Baxter’s middle daughter Mandy and Boyd, the Mike Baxter’s grandson. The roles are currently in the process of being recast.

Airing for six seasons on ABC from 2011 to 2017, season 7 of Last Man Standing will reportedly pick up eight months after its final episode on the alphabet network aired, bringing back the rough humor that fans originally fell in love with. Along with plenty of laughs and Donald Trump lookalikes, the series will also tackle several hot topic issues, including the controversial topic of guns.

“I’m excited because we have so much left in our tank. There were a lot of stories we hadn’t gotten to,” Allen told Closer, claiming that the topic of guns is unavoidable as his character, Mike Baxter, “owns a sporting-goods store that has firearms, so we’re going to have to deal with that somehow.”

Last Man Standing will premiere Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, the same timeslot it held during its initial run on ABC.