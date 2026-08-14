How Jon Snow Is Related to Rhaenyra and House of the Dragon’s Targaryens Is Easier to Explain Than You Think

House of the Dragon shows Game of Thrones fans the history of House Targaryen, which is nearly gone by the end of the original series. Jon Snow is the last known Targaryen alive when Game of Thrones comes to a close, though he and Daenerys both play crucial roles in the main story. And they’re both descendants of Rhaenyra and Daemon, explaining why the latter sees the White Walkers and Dany during his visions at Harrenhal — and why House of the Dragon is leaning so heavily into the Prince That Was Promised prophecy.

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Almost 200 years and multiple generations pass between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, which can make following the House Targaryen lineage from series to series feel somewhat overwhelming. However, for those wondering how Jon Snow is related to Rhaenyra and Daemon, the answer isn’t as complicated as it appears. It does differ between the books and the show, though, but only by one generation.

How Jon Snow Is Related to House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra Targaryen

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Rhaenyra Targaryen is Jon Snow’s sixth or seventh great-grandmother, extending from the line of her and Daemon’s second son, Viserys II. The number of generations between them depends on whether you’re watching HBO’s Game of Thrones universe or reading the Song of Ice and Fire books. In the books, there are eight generations between the characters, but in the show, there are only seven. That’s because Game of Thrones removes Jaehaerys II Targaryen from the equation, claiming that Aegon V (better known as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ Egg) is the Mad King Aerys II Targaryen’s father instead. Here’s how the lineage tracks in both the books and show:

Books Show Rhaenyra Targaryen Rhaenyra Targaryen Viserys II Targaryen Viserys II Targaryen Aegon IV Targaryen Aegon IV Targaryen Daeron II Targaryen Daeron II Targaryen Maekar I Targaryen Maekar I Targaryen Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) Jaehaerys II Targaryen Aerys II Targaryen (The Mad King) Aerys II Targaryen (The Mad King) Rhaegar/Viserys/Daenerys Targaryen Rhaegar/Viserys/Daenerys Targaryen Jon Snow Jon Snow

It helps having characters fans are familiar with throughout the bloodline — even if some won’t be recognizable to those who only know the shows. Jon’s relation to Egg is easy enough to trace. Jon’s father is Daenerys’ brother, Rhaegar, whose dad is the Mad King. Viewers don’t know Jaehaerys — he doesn’t even exist in the adaptation — but they do know Egg. They also know Egg’s father, Maekar I, after A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. And then it’s just a couple of generations until we get to Rhaenyra and Daemon’s son and Rhaenyra. It’s easier having it visually laid out, but the Game of Thrones franchise putting faces to the names also helps.

Rhaenyra’s Connection to Jon & Daenerys Makes House of the Dragon Better

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The Dance of the Dragons may end in a messy manner for both the Blacks and the Greens, but Daenerys and Jon’s lineage makes it a little better. SPOILERS ahead for Fire & Blood, and thus, House of the Dragon. Rhaenyra may die near the end of the Targaryen civil war, but Aegon II doesn’t stay on the throne very long either. It’s Rhaenyra’s eldest son, Aegon III, who takes the seat as the conflict comes to a close. And although he passes the kingdom on to his own children, his younger brother, Viserys II, eventually becomes king. And most of the people who follow on the way to Jon and Daenerys also sit upon the Iron Throne at some point. So, really, the Blacks do win — it just doesn’t benefit Rhaenyra and Daemon directly.

And their line is responsible for stopping the threat to the North and altering Westeros forever, which is why House of the Dragon is referencing the original series so much. It’s trying to highlight that connection despite the numerous generations between Rhaenyra and Jon. It’s also underscoring the importance of the Dance; Daenerys and Jon wouldn’t be where they are when Game of Thrones opens had things played out differently.