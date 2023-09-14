Late Batman Actor Adam West Guest Stars in New Batwheels Clip (Exclusive)

DC's Batwheels returned this week with a new batch of episodes on Cartoon Network's Cartoonito block and on Friday, September 15th just ahead of Batman Day 2023, Batwheels is airing a special episode, "To the Batmobile" featuring a special guest voice: the legendary Adam West. Ahead of the episode, ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip from "To The Batmobile" featuring West's iconic voice as ADAM, an older Batmobile enlisted by the hero Bam to help take on the Legion of Zoom and rescue the rest of the Batwheels team. You can check out the clip for yourself in the video above.

West died in 2017 at the age of 88 with the actor leaving a long legacy of playing the iconic "Bright Knight" in 120 episodes of the live-action Batman television series between 1966 and 1968. To create West's posthumous appearance in "To The Batmobile", Batwheels took previously recorded dialogue from another project West did prior to his passing. As you can see in the clip, Batwheels honor's West's contribution to the Batman legacy — and his unique take on the iconic character: "He just has a different way of talking and doing things."

In addition to his work as Batman — he also reprised his role in the 2016 animated movie Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders and again in 2017's Batman vs. Two-Face, which was released posthumously — West was also a prolific voice actor, known for voicing Quahog Mayor Adam West on Family Guy as well as the clawed crusader/actor Catman on The Fairly Oddparents.

Who Are the Batwheels?

The Batwheels are young sentient super-powered crime-fighting vehicles: Bam the Batmobile (voiced by Jacob Bertrand), Robin's zippy sports car Redbird (Jordan Reed), Batgirl's brave and bold motorcycle Bibi (Madigan Kacmar), Buff the monster truck (Noah Bentley), the Bat-jet Batwing (Lilimar), sarcastic robot repairman M.O.E. (Mick Wingert), and the motherly Batcomputer (Kimberly D. Brooks).

The car crime-fighters defend Gotham City from the Badcomputer (SungWon Cho) and the Legion of Zoom, keeping the streets safe alongside Bat-Family members Batman (Ethan Hawke), Robin (A.J. Hudson), and Batgirl (Leah Lewis). According to streamer Max (formerly HBO Max), Batwheels is the No. 1 original preschool series with boys 2-5 on the network and the most-watched original preschool series on Max.

New episodes of Batwheels are now airing on Cartoon Network's Cartoonito block. The episode "To The Batmobile", featuring the voice of Adam West, debuts on September 15th.