Lauren Cohan Teases Maggie Spinoff After The Walking Dead Ends

✖

Norman Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol won't be the only characters continuing after The Walking Dead ends: Lauren Cohan says there are "murmurings" of spinning out Maggie Rhee into her own story. After stepping away from The Walking Dead to lead spy action-comedy Whiskey Cavalier, Cohan returned to the zombie drama in its original tenth season finale, "A Certain Doom," and is back full-time for the show's final 30 episodes. Cohan doesn't yet know where Maggie ends up by the series end, still ways away in late 2022, but there are talks around a post-Walking Dead spinoff for the series star:

She tells Entertainment Weekly, "I know that there are murmurings of an extended story with Maggie when the official mothership is done."

Cohan appeared to hint at a Maggie-focused spinoff during an earlier appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she admitted to giving something away while discussing the two-year final season:

"We still have two past year's worth of stuff to shoot, so we're still going to be on television for a significant period. We're so lucky we've been going so long, and it's so exciting to say, 'Okay, let's all key in for this final season and watch it together,'" she said. "And then people are so hungry for our whole universe still, but it's sort of exciting because there will be spinoff possibilities. I don't know if I'm supposed to say that yet."

Before she returns in the final season spanning 24 episodes, Maggie receives a focus in the six bonus episodes extending Season 10 into 2021. Along with a story revealing where Maggie has been during her time away from The Walking Dead, these smaller-scale bridge episodes are where Maggie has her next meeting with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

AMC already announced a Walking Dead continuation in the form of an untitled spinoff following Daryl and Carol on the road. Also in the works is Tales of the Walking Dead, an episodic anthology set to bring back past Walking Dead characters — living and dead — with mostly standalone zombie stories taking place throughout TWD Universe timeline.

When Cohan revealed her dream ending for the series, she envisioned a 40-year-time jump and the returns of Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). In the final issue of the comic book — spoilers — a 25-year time jump reveals President Maggie Greene, a key figure in the new world forged decades post-outbreak.