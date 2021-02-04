Law and Order: SVU's Benson and Stabler Reunion Part of Crossover Event

✖

Law & Order: SVU fans have been waiting for quite some time for their two favorite detectives to reunite on screen, and now it's finally happening. Several social media photos have popped up showing Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni on the set of SVU, some from their own accounts, but now we finally know when we'll see their characters Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler reunite. It will be part of a two-hour event that will crossover Law & Order: SVU with Meloni's new spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime, and it all takes place on April 1st.

You can see both actors on the set along with their chairs labeled Benson and Stabler, and they both contain the Organized Crime logo, so we know this is from that show's portion of the event.

So it’s official! Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson WILL reunite on screen on April 1, 2021 in a two hour crossover event! #SVU at 9/8 c. Then the series preimiere of #OrganizedCrime at 10/9 c. @Chris_Meloni @OrganizedCrime pic.twitter.com/RDMlPcgZYE — 𝓫𝓮𝓼𝓽 𝓸𝓯 𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓲𝓸𝓽 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓸𝓵𝓲𝓿𝓲𝓪 (@thebestofeo) February 4, 2021

SVU will kick off at 9/8 PM CST and then the second half will take place in the Organized Crime series premiere at 10/9 PM CST.

Production had been delayed on Organized Crime due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems like things picked up again enough to secure the premiere date, and we couldn't be happier.

Meloni was on SVU for 12 years, and during that time we saw Elliot solve plenty of cases alongside Ice-T's Fin Tutuola. Fin is still at the precinct, so this will be a reunion for those two characters as well.

Are you excited for Eillot's return? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order: SVU with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!