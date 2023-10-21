Law & Order: Organized Crime Lands Ozark EP John Shiban as New Showrunner

Work has already begun on Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU now that the writers strike has concluded and a deal has been struck, but Law & Order: Organized Crime has yet to start development for season 4. That could be changing soon though, as Deadline is reporting that Organized Crime now has its showrunner for season 4. Ozark Executive Producer John Shiban has been named Executive Producer and showrunner for Organized Crime season 4, stepping in for season 3 showrunner Sean Jablonski, who departed the show as showrunner in March of this year. This will be the show's fifth showrunner.

Organized Crime doesn't have a premiere date yet, but it is expected to return as a midseason show in 2024. With the actors strike still ongoing, that could end up changing, especially if the strike continues through the end of the year. Now that the show has a showrunner though, at least development can begin on the new season.

As mentioned previously, Organized Crime has had four different showrunners throughout its 3 seasons, and Shiban will be the fifth. While Jablonski was the season 3 showrunner, after he departed SVU showrunner David Graziano stepped in to complete the season. The show's initial showrunner was Ilene Chaiken, and when she exited the show, Barry O'Brien was named interim showrunner to finish the season. Bryan Goluboff was then named the new showrunner, but he exited as well, and that led to Jablonski stepping in.

This will be Shiban's first time as a showrunner and Executive Producer of a series in the Wolf Entertainment universe, but he's no stranger to big shows. Ozark was an Emmy, Gold Globe, and Critics Choice nominated series, and Shiban was nominated for an Emmy and a WGA Award for his writing on the episode Boss Fight.

Shiban was also the showrunner and Executive Producer of Hulu's Shut Eye, and was a writer on The X-Files, where he earned an Emmy nomination for his writing before eventually taking over as Executive Producer on the series. Shiban also worked on Breaking Bad, Vampire Diaries, Da Vinci's Demons, and more.

Aside from Organized Crime, Wolf Entertainment's other shows and franchises have all started to get things underway with their new seasons. That includes Law & Order and SVU, but also Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med, as well as FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International. Most of the shows featured returning showrunners, but there are two new showrunners being brought into the lineup this year.

Andrea Newman will be taking over on Chicago Fire, a show she co-created with Derek Haas. Haas departed Wolf Entertainment last year, and so Newman will be the new solo showrunner for season 12. Over on FBI: International, Executive Producer Matt Olmstead will be taking over for season 3.

In regards to the Law & Order side of things, all three shows received renewals. Law & Order will be entering season 23, while SVU is entering season 25. Organized Crime is the newest entry with season 4. Law & Order should also hit its 500th episode next season, while SVU will make it to its 550th.

