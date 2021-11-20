Law & Order Reveals Premiere Date for 21st Season Return

The original series that started a mega-franchise is coming back to television, as NBC and Dick Wolf are bringing back the original Law & Order for a 21st season. We’re not sure yet how many of the past cast are returning for the show, but thanks to the official account we now know when the series will return. NBC revealed that the 21st season of Law & Order will premiere on NBC on February 24th, 2022, so feel free to mark your calendars! During the initial announcement, Chairman of Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Susan Rovner revealed how thrilled the network is to bring back the long-running series.

“Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating” Rovner said. “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The date is set. The 21st season of Law & Order is coming pic.twitter.com/yt78oNDA1s — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) November 12, 2021

In a previous interview, Wolf broke down what fans can expect from the series return. “This will be Season 21, so it’s the same ‘Law & Order’ everyone knows from the first 20 years,” Wolf said. “So there’s really nothing to fix, we just want to continue telling great stories. Casting as always will be three cops and three D.A.s. We always approach storytelling the same way: Good writing, acting and production values, and give the viewers what they want. That’s been our mantra from day one.”

Wolf’s projects are still in high demand, and between his FBI, Chicago, and Law & Order universes, his stamp is all over Network television. FBI over at CBS, which includes FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI International, combine for 27.7 million viewers, while NBC’s One Chicago, which includes Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., average 10.8 million, 11.7 million, and 11.6 million respectively.

“What stands out is the predictable nature of getting viewers what they want,” Wolf said. “The last three seasons of the Wednesday ‘Chicago’ stack and now the Tuesday ‘FBIs’ and Thursday ‘Law & Orders’ prove that traditional television viewers will binge on the comfort food of our brands. The only number that matters now is total audience, and with L+3 and L+7 metrics, our shows pulled in over 74 million viewers last week.”

Are you excited for the return of NBC’s Law & Order? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!