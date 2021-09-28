Law & Order Returning for Season 21

Law & Order fans just got some huge news, as NBC has revived the show that started Dick Wolf’s ever-expanding universe for the 21st season. That’s right, the original Law & Order is back, and Rick Eid will be showrunning and writing alongside Wolf for the new installment. The show hasn’t announced a cast yet, but the 21st season is expected to bring back landmark characters, and hopefully, that includes favorites like Sam Waterson’s Jack McCoy. Producers from Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment are expected to reach out to former members of the cast shortly (via Deadline).

The series was cancelled rather abruptly in 2010 after renewal negotiations fell through, and because of that the show never received a proper finale and goodbye. For Wolf, there was unfinished business. “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine,” Wolf said.

There have been talks about bringing the show back for a while, but talks picked up again after NBC and Wolf decided not to move forward with the new Law & Order: For the Defense spinoff.

“Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

“The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group.

There’s no premiere date for the revival, but it would have pretty good company in Wolf’s other shows on the network, including SVU and Organized Crime.

