Law & Order: SVU Cast Reunites In New Photo

Fans cannot wait to see Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni, and Ice-T sharing the same screen again in the Law & Order universe, and thankfully we don't have to wait too much longer to finally see it with the big crossover on April 2nd. That said, we don't have to wait until then to see them all together, as Meloni shared a fun photo from the set as he and Hargitay celebrated Ice-T's big Grammy win. Everyone's all smiles in the photo, which Meloni posted with the caption "One of these folks is a newly minted Grammy winner. Working OT with OG’s on L&O:SVU @nbclawandorder"

The Grammy was awarded for Body Count's win in the Best Metal Performance category, and they won for their Bum-Rush track off of their Carnivore album. To say Ice-T was excited would be an understatement, and you can watch his reaction to the win and what he had to say afterward below (via Loudwire).

"Let's start off by saying shoutout to the members who aren't here: Beatmaster V, Mooseman, D-Roc [The Executioner] who started the band like 30 years ago," Ice-T said in the video, "and all the new members Vincent Price, Ill Will, Juan of the Dead, my son Little Ice, Sean E. Sean and the true member, Ernie C."

WTF just happened????! Wow... Speechless. Respect to Riley Gale RIP and @PowerTripTX pic.twitter.com/aIxu46hCNK — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 14, 2021

"Then we got to give a shoutout to [producer] Will Putney that made our band sound like we never sounded before," Ice-T said. "Century Media for keeping us in the game all these years — we're still making albums. My manager George and the cats that keep the money straight on the road, my man Al P. and Mickey Bentson out on the road. We won!"

Ice-T will also have a big role to play in the upcoming SVU and Organized Crime crossover, and as we've seen in teasers, Fin will have a lot to say to Eillot after he returns to the force. We've seen them having an exchange in a restaurant, where Eillot says he meant to reach out and then the timing was never right. Finn isn't so sold on the explanation, and I imagine neither will Olivia.

The Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime crossover hits NBC on April 2nd.

