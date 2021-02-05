Law & Order: Organized Crime Reveals First Teaser

✖

The Law & Order universe is expanding once more with the Law & Order: SVU spinoff Organized Crime. A Law & Order spinoff would be big news on its own, but Organized Crime is making a much bigger splash thanks to the fact that Christopher Meloni will be in the lead role, bringing his beloved character Elliot Stabler back into the mix. Now we are starting to get new teaser spots for it, including this first one that puts Stabler front and center. The Law & Order: SVU account shared the teaser with the caption ".@Chris_Meloni returns and Elliot Stabler's story continues. #OrganizedCrime premieres April 1 on @NBC."

You can check out the new teaser below, and the great news is the premiere is not too far off. Organized Crime will debut as a two-part crossover premiere to kick off the season along with SVU, and will bring fans the long-awaited Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler reunion they've wanted ever since Meloni left the series after season 12.

Well... I think it’s official official now so.... see ya in April. And May. And... https://t.co/2M7GuQgvMJ — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) February 4, 2021

Meloni's excited for the new show as well, as he shared the teaser with the caption "Well... I think it’s official official now so.... see ya in April. And May. And..."

Meloni's new spinoff will have Stabler returning to the NYPD to take on organized crime after a mysterious but devastating loss. He's been away from the force for around 10 years though, and quite a few things have changed, so Stabler will have to adapt to those changes and work within a criminal justice system that is dealing with its own time of reckoning. Stabler will need to deal with all of these challenges while attempting to rebuild his own life and leading a new task force set on taking these extremely powerful organizations down. If anyone can make it happen though, it's Stabler.

It will be interesting to see how they approach Benson and Stabler's reunion. Have they talked during his time away? Did he completely shut her and the rest of his friends in SVU out? Only time will tell, but we're excited to see what happens.

