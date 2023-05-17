Law & Order: SVU Drops Funko Pops Of Olivia and Fin

Funko is having themselves a little tv-themed party today with the release of Pop figure waves based on Netflix's The Witcher series and the iconic Canadian sitcom Trailer Park Boys launching earlier today. Now they've added the first Law & Order: SVU Funko Pops to the lineup with figures of Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). It's about time that Funko bestowed this honor given that Law & Order: SVU has been a staple on TV for a whopping 24 seasons.

Pre-orders for the Law & Order: SVU Funko Pops of Olivia and Fin are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now (free US Super Saver shipping at EE on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout).

At this point, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T are Law & Order institutions, and it's hard to imagine the show without either one. For Ice-T, Mariska is quite special, and after working together for the past 24 years, he's always got her back.

"I took them to the side one day and told them. ... 'You gotta understand who I am. I used to rob banks in real life. If I'm robbing a bank, I don't need to like you. I just need to know if you can get into a safe, control a room, scan the radio and drive. Once we rob a few banks together, we'll become the best f****** friends. Ever.' Now, Mariska and I have been robbing them banks for 24 years," Ice-T said. "I always tell Mariska that I've got my life, wife and my daughter, but that I make more money with her, so Mariska's got to know where she ranks in my life. Do not come f****** with Mariska."

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is currently in its 24th season, making it the longest-running live-action scripted primetime television series in U.S. history. The show was recently renewed for its 25th season, so it's still going strong. You can watch Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9pm ET on NBC.