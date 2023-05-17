Trailer Park Boys Funko Pops Are Finally Here

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fans of Canada's beloved mocumentary sitcom Trailer Park Boys have finally been heard by Funko. After a long wait, the residents of Sunnyvale Trailer Park have been immortalized as Pop figures. What's more, the Pops include some very character appropriate accessories. The collection includes Bubbles with a cat, Julian with a drink, and Ricky with a cigarette.

Pre-orders for all three of the Trailer Park Boys Funko Pops are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now. Keep in mind that US Super Saver shipping is free on orders $59+ at Entertainment Earth using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

If you're unfamiliar, the Trailer Park Boys began as a short film directed by Mike Clattenburg in 1999. The film starred Robb Wells as Ricky LaFleur and John Paul Tremblay as Julian. It was shot in black-and-white and followed the criminal exploits of Ricky and Julian.

In 2001, the film was followed by a television series of the same name. The series was also created by Mike Clattenburg and starred Wells, Tremblay, and Mike Smith as Bubbles. The show followed the misadventures of Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles, but it also introduced new characters, such as Jim Lahey (John Dunsworth), the trailer park supervisor, and Randy (Pat Roach), Lahey's shirtless, pot-bellied assistant.

The show was a critical and commercial success, and it ran for a total of 12 seasons – all of which are available to watch on Netflix now. It also spawned several spinoffs, including the animated series Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, the movie Trailer Park Boys: The Movie, and the live-action movie Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day.