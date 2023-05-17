Netflix The Witcher Series Gets a New Wave Of Funko Pops Ahead of Season 3

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher series is finally arriving next month, and it will bring Henry Cavill's time as the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia to a close. Many fans weren't pleased with the news that Liam Hemsworth would replace him in Season 4, but those fans can take solace in the fact that he is still the star of The Witcher Funko Pop lineup and will likely be so for some time to come. That's because Funko has been pretty stingy with The Witcher Pop figure releases over the years. The line began with the Geralt and Roach Pop Ride exclusive, which was followed by a proper wave of Funko Pops in November of 2021. A BoxLunch exclusive Funko Pop of Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) in her dress and mask from Season 1 and a Festival of Fun exclusive Geralt were all we got in 2022. Fast forward to May 2023, and we finally got another proper wave.

The second full wave of The Witcher Funko Pops includes figures of Geralt, Yennifer, Ciri and Jaskier with several exclusives. There are also Geralt and Ciri Pops that depict their Season 3 appearances. A full breakdown of can be found below complete with pre-order links. Exclusives are highlighted. Beyond that, you'll find details on previously released Funko Pops in The Witcher collection. If you go with Entertainment Earth, keep in mind that Super Saver US shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

The previously released common figures in the Netflix Witcher Funko Pop lineup include Geralt (chance at a potion-fueled monster fight Chase), Yennefer, Ciri, and everyone's favorite bard Jaskier. These Funko Pops are live here at Entertainment Earth, here at Walmart (full set), and here on Amazon now. Note that the Geralt potion Chase will be shipped to customers at random (1-in-6 rarity).

As far as exclusives in The Witcher Funko Pop lineup is concerned, there's the aforementioned Geralt and Roach Pop Ride, which is still available here at Walmart. Battle Yennefer is listed here at BAM. Finally, a Jaskier variant is available to order here at Hot Topic.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," says Netflix's official story description for Season 3 of The Witcher. "Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

Unlike past seasons of The Witcher, Season 3 is set to hit Netflix in two different waves over the course of a month. "Volume 1", as Netflix calls it, is set to land on the streaming service on June 29th and will be followed by the release of Volume 2 on July 27th. If past seasons are anything to go by, Season 3 should end up lasting eight episodes in full.