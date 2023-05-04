Law & Order: SVU Gets Star Wars Intro for May The Fourth

It's May the Fourth today, though it is more well-known at this point as Star Wars Day. Everyone is getting in on the festivities, including the Law & Order franchise, and fans will get a kick out of their Star Wars contribution. Law & Order shared a video on Twitter that featured the now classic introduction to Law & Order: SVU, but this time around it received a Star Wars overhaul, being presented in the Star Wars-style opening crawl. The space backdrop and the familiar 'dun dun' complete the package, and you can check out the video below.

SVU is part of NBC's trilogy of Law & Order shows on Thursday nights, as the original series made its return last season. SVU has become in many ways the centerpiece of the franchise though, and frequently intertwines with the newest addition to the franchise Organized Crime.

The show has become a TV staple after 24 seasons, and for many of those, Ice-T's Fin has been a major part of it. In a recent interview with Variety, Ice-T revealed how he ended up becoming a part of the series and why he almost turned the show down. Thankfully that didn't end up happening, and the rest is history.

"I think that I am his (Dick Wolf) longest-running employee," Ice-T said. He was cast on Dick Wolf's previous series New York Undercover, and after their next project didn't last, Andre Hall contacted Ice-T about another project. This was following New Jack City and came at the same time as Ice-T was trying to run a record label, so he initially wasn't interested.

"I told Andre, 'F*** you.' I had just come off of 'New Jack City' in film, and didn't need TV. Friendly though, like 'Mother******, I don't do television. I'm a movie star,'" he said with a laugh. "They gave me the whole 'C'mon, you too big, now' routine. So, I told Andre to give me a bad guy role and they found one in a character named Danny Up." The previous show was titled Players, and Wolf was disappointed that the project didn't take off.

Ice-T was only supposed to be in four episodes initially, but 24 years later Fin is still in the mix. "They wanted me to come out there and only do four episodes. At the time, I was trying to run a record label, so I was like, 'Eh,'. Four episodes turned into 24 years," Ice-T said.

At this point, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T are Law & Order institutions, and it's hard to imagine the show without either one. For Ice-T, Mariska is quite special, and after working together for the past 24 years, he's always got her back.

"I took them to the side one day and told them. ... 'You gotta understand who I am. I used to rob banks in real life. If I'm robbing a bank, I don't need to like you. I just need to know if you can get into a safe, control a room, scan the radio and drive. Once we rob a few banks together, we'll become the best f****** friends. Ever.' Now, Mariska and I have been robbing them banks for 24 years," Ice-T said. "I always tell Mariska that I've got my life, wife and my daughter, but that I make more money with her, so Mariska's got to know where she ranks in my life. Do not come f****** with Mariska."

You can catch a new episode of SVU tonight on NBC, which will air at 8 PM CST.

What do you want to see next for SVU? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!