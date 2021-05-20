Law & Order: SVU Star Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized After Multiple Serious Leg Injuries

✖

Law & Order: SVU has been hitting on all cylinders this year, and things have only gotten better with its crossovers with Law & Order: Organized Crime. At the center of all of it is Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson, and fans can't get enough of the ongoing storyline between Benson and Christopher Meloni's returning Elliot Stabler, which is playing out throughout both shows. Unfortunately, Hargitay revealed some bad news on Instagram, revealing that she sustained several injuries, including a hairline fracture in her ankle, a broken knee, and a torn ligament. The good news is these injuries won't require surgery, and she also revealed the injury did not happen on the set.

Hargitay posted a photo of her leaving the hospital with the caption "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament. It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong #InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees Great news is I don’t need surgery🙏🏻 💃🏻 #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy😜 thanks for all the love folks! Just so you know this is did NoT happen at work!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

We wish Hargitay a speedy recovery, and hopefully, she's back to 100% soon!

Hargitay and Meloni have been posting quite a few pictures having fun behind the scenes of both shows, and when ComicBook.com spoke to co-star Ainsley Seiger, she said they are just as much fun to be around as they seem.

"They are so fun together. It the most fun to watch them be together too," Seiger said. "I worked with her for one day. We were on set together for one day, filming one of the crossovers, and it was so nice to see them hang out and laugh and to know that their connection is real, this relationship that they have, that everyone is so ... This on and off-screen partnership that they have. Their chemistry together, not only as actors but as people, it's amazing to witness. And that is really ... I'm jealous. That's a friendship that everyone wants."

Both Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime air on NBC on Thursdays, and are available on Peacock and Hulu the following day. You can also talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!