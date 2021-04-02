Law & Order's SVU and Organized Crime Crossover Now Available to Stream

✖

Law & Order fans finally got the long-awaited reunion last night between Chris Meloni's Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson as part of the SVU and Organized Crime crossover, and many are still buzzing about it. That said, there are many who might have not caught the two-hour event live on NBC, and if you did miss it or forgot to DVR it, you are in luck because both parts of the event are now available on streaming services. Law & Order: SVU's Return of the Prodigal Son and Law & Order: Organized Crime's What Happens in Puglia are now up for streaming on Peacock as well as Hulu, and if you missed out on the event you should head on over and get up to speed because there's a lot to process.

The reason why there's a lot to process is that the crossover event introduced new questions about Stabler and what he's been up to while he's been gone from New York, and as fans know there is still a lot to process and deal with regarding his relationship with Olivia. There are still plenty of feelings to deal with and pain to overcome between the two, and the good news is that throughout both shows this season we will continue to see that play out.

We did get several answers though, including where Stabler has been since he left and how he ended up back in law enforcement. We also meet the main villain of Organized Crime, played by Dylan McDermott, and he seems to have been the person behind the killing of Stabler's wife, which happens right at the beginning of SVU's Prodigal Son episode.

Now that story will continue mainly in Organized Crime, but we'll still see Stabler pop up in SVU and Benson in Organized Crime throughout the season, and we can't wait to see what's next.

You can find the official description for Law & Order: Organized Crime below.

"Christopher Meloni, reprising his role as Elliot Stabler, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one."

Both Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime air on NBC on Thursdays, and are available on Peacock and Hulu the following day.

