Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime Crossover Will Include More Returning Characters

✖

Law & Order fans are hyped for the upcoming crossover between Law & Order: SVU and the newest addition to the franchise, Law & Order: Organized Crime, as it will feature the long awaited reunion between Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Chris Meloni's Elliot Stabler. Thing is Stabler won't be the only returning character, as Stabler's wife Kathy (Isabel Gillies) will also be making her SVU return as well as his daughter Kathleen (Allison Siko) and son Dickie (Jeffrey Scaperrotta) (via TV Line). The Stabler family was a frequent part of Meloni's seasons with the show, but it's also a big deal because of previous teases of Stabler's return.

Those teases included Organized Crime's original logline, which said that Stabler "returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss." Some assumed that devastating loss would involve Kathy or one of the kids, and that could end up happening, but it seems that won't be the case for the SVU portion, which will be the first hour of the two-hour event.

We also have an idea of what might happen because of the original plans for the crossover, revealed by showrunner Warren Leight on a previous episode of the show's official podcast. The plan was that in the season 21 finale of SVU, Kathy would show up with one of the kids and seek out the SVU.

Leight said We were going to see Kathy Stabler come back, very upset — her son has been rolled by a team of ne’er-do-wells and may have been drugged.” Because of the pandemic, the finale plans had to be scrapped, but this angle could still make it into the show and explain why Stabler comes back to the force.

Here's the official description for Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will have Stabler returning to the NYPD to take on organized crime after a mysterious but devastating loss. He's been away from the force for around 10 years though, and quite a few things have changed, so Stabler will have to adapt to those changes and work within a criminal justice system that is dealing with its own time of reckoning. Stabler will need to deal with all of these challenges while attempting to rebuild his own life and leading a new task force set on taking these extremely powerful organizations down. If anyone can make it happen though, it's Stabler.

The big SVU and Organized Crime crossover will hit NBC on Thursday, April 1st at 8 PM CST.

Are you excited for the Stabler familoy return? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order: svu AND oRGANIZED cRIME with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!