Law & Order: SVU Reveals New TV Spot for Christopher Meloni's Return as Stabler

Law & Order has had an impact on the TV landscape unlike any other, spawning multiple spinoffs and making household names out of its characters and stars. Over the past year, fans have gotten increasingly hyped for the return of Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler, who will be crossing back into the world of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit before starring in his own spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime. The long-awaited reunion has been on the minds of fans for quite some time — and now a new TV spot is here to drum up more hype for his return. You can check it out below.

It's time to make things right. Stabler comes home, April 1 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/WxQNw1th2e — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) March 19, 2021

Law & Order: Organized Crime will have Stabler returning to the NYPD to take on organized crime after a mysterious but devastating loss. He's been away from the force for around 10 years though, and quite a few things have changed, so Stabler will have to adapt to those changes and work within a criminal justice system that is dealing with its own time of reckoning. Stabler will need to deal with all of these challenges while attempting to rebuild his own life and leading a new task force set on taking these extremely powerful organizations down. If anyone can make it happen though, it's Stabler.

Organized Crime was first set to premiere as part of NBC's Fall 2020 schedule -- and include a crossover event with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit -- only to be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After some delay, the SVU reunion will now air on April 1st, surrounding the premiere of Organized Crime.

“We had heard distant thunder about Chris Meloni coming back in the fall and we were going to lay a little groundwork for that,” SVU showrunner Warren Leight said in a previous interview. “We were going to see [his wife] Kathy Stabler come back very upset. Her son had been rolled by a team of ne'er-do-wells and may have been drugged, and we were going to revisit [Benson’s half-brother] Simon's seeming overdose and we were going to get to know the stresses on the Stablers -- what had happened to the Stabler family after Elliot both left SVU and apparently left them.”

As mentioned above, Law & Order: Organized Crime will debut on April 1st on NBC.