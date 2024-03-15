Fan-Favorite Law & Order Star Set to Return After Exiting the Series

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will be getting more of Kelli Giddish this season. Deadline reports that the Amanda Rollins atom will be back for Episode 11. Giddish already appeared during the Season 25 premiere. Special Victims Unit Season 25 opened with Amanda returning to celebrate some happy personal news. Her baby, with Peter Scanavino's Sonny Carsi, was having a christening. However, like most Law & Order shows, the happy occasion gave way to a series crisis. A young girl disappeared and it was up to our protagonists to figure this one out. Olivia Benson saw the girl in a van and became obsessed with the search. (She crossed paths on the way from the christening!)

Back in Season 24, Giddish made her exit from the franchise. But, she would guest star in that season finale. That was a massive affair that brought together Law & Order, Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime. Rollins married Carsi and this marked a new chapter for the character. Along with the baby, she's been teaching at Fordham University. So, her return can be worked in from time to time because of how close the school is to the big action on the show.

Giddish said on social media at the time, "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well."

Sam Waterson's Departure From Law & Order

It's been a constant season of change for the entire Law & Order franchise. Earlier this year, Sam Waterson made the choice to step away from the series that a lot of fans instantly associate with him. He'd been District Attorney Jack McCoy for over 400 episodes. Watterson's final episode aired on Thursday February 22. The actor wrote a heartfelt message to all the fans out there.

"Greetings, you wonderful people," Waterston said in his statement. "It's a pleasure to talk directly like this to the backbone of Law & Order's absolutely amazing audience. The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me. There's sadness in leaving, but I'm just too curious about what's next. An actor doesn't want to let himself get too comfortable. I'm more grateful to you than I can say. L&O's continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding comeback, is all thanks to you and Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side."

