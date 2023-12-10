Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 7 Recap With Spoilers

Last episode of Lawmen: Bass Reeves saw Bass confronted with a horrifying reality: Esau Pierce, the man who killed young Curtis back in May 1865 is not only now a Texas Ranger, but may very well be the horrifying Mister Sundown, a chilling figure who is brutally making Black men disappear. The episode also showed just how strained Bass' home life has become because of his work and in this week's penultimate episode, "Part 7 everything comes to a head — and Bass finds himself on the wrong side of the law. Here's what happened in "Part 7".

Warning: spoilers for Lawmen: Bass Reeves "Part 7" beyond this point.

What Happened in Lawmen: Bass Reeves "Part 7"?

The episode opens with Bass Reeves being taken into custody by the authorities and hauled off to jail. He doesn't say anything to his family as he's taken away and instead, while in jail, finds himself consumed with thoughts about Esau Pierce and the things he's done. In a courtroom, those in attendance listen as Judge Parker says that while Bass is a lawman, his case is not different or special. The lawman is being tried for murder and the verdict is in — but opening credits roll before we hear it.

The episode flashes back to before Bass is arrested. Judge Reeves and his wife have dinner at the Reeves' farm and it's generally a nice time, though Bass is a bit somber and quiet, at least until Judge Parker suggests that maybe Bass needs a little time off. The next day at work, Bass finds that the judge has started to give him lighter assignments for a bit and Billy introduces Bass to Willy, a cook that has just been recruited. The trio ride off in silence. Bass is still consumed of thoughts about Esau Pierce.

Back at the Reeves home, Esme shows up late at night having left her husband, Edwin, following their previous dinner with the Reeves. Esme has come to realize that while Edwin has a vision, he is conflicted in his heart and she needed to leave him. Jennie talks to Esme about accepting Bass being gone, but that the children don't even really know their father. While they're talking, the white girl from the carnival shows up and asks first if Bass is home and then if Sally is there. After getting her answers, she leaves. Jennie confronts Sally about things and finally finds out about what really happened at the carnival.

Bass and Billy make it to a destination where they are looking for a Moody O'Neil. The woman they speak with confirms that she's Moody and that she was aware they would be coming for her. She gives Bass a candleholder and confesses that it is the item she used to kill a man with. The next day as they're getting ready to leave, Moody is gone and Willy admits that he released her. He then gets upset and insults Bass for planning to let them hang an elderly Black woman and he tells Bass that he's a traitor profiting off the death of Black people using the law. Willy throws Moody's shoes at Bass and calls him an "up-jumped slave catcher" and Bass, still messed up by his thoughts about Pierce, shoots Willy.

At home, when night falls, while having dinner with Esme, the Reeves children discover a burning effigy near their front door. Later, when Bass gets home, Jennie doesn't even say anything to him. Bass continues to be in his head about Esau and goes out to the barn where the episode picks up where it opened, with Bass being arrested for Willy's murder. In Judge Parker's office, the judge tells Bass a story from his own childhood, about being poor and having found gold enough to save his family except it turned out to be fool's gold. Parker says it helped him learn the lesson to keep his expectations in check and he asks Bass if he is gold or pyrite.

Bass reflects on his own life and his own father who was sold before he was born but was allowed to visit at Christmas. Bass no longer can remember his father's face and how he carries the name of William Reeves, who taught him things like how to ride and shoot, but then William gave Bass to his son, George who turned out to be a cruel man. Bass understands the cost of justice and is prepared to pay the price.

In court, Judge Parker is ready to read the verdict and says he listened to all the evidence and has concluded that Bass is not guilty. Back at the Reeves house, Sally puts a page of handwritten lyrics to "Unholy War" on the piano. Bass is still stuck on thinking about Pierce and his conversations with him, eventually telling Jennie about the boy, Curtis, and tells her he's going after the man who killed him — he just doesn't tell Jennie that that man is a Texas Ranger. Later, Bass, Billy, and Sherrill Lynn ride off.

