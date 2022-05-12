Legacies Cancelled by The CW After Four Seasons

✖

It's officially the end of the Vampire Diaries era on The CW, as Legacies has been cancelled by the network after four seasons. The news was broken on Thursday, amid the airing on the show's currently-running fourth season. The Season 4 finale — which will now serve as the show's series finale — will now air on Friday, June 16th at 9/8c. Legacies is the latest show to get the axe from The CW this month, with the network also announcing that it has cancelled DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Naomi, In the Dark, Dynasty, Charmed, and Roswell, New Mexico.

The series, which is a sequel series for both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, follows Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, who is descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. Two years after the events of The Originals, 17-year-old Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. The school provides a haven where supernatural beings can learn to control their abilities and impulses.

In addition to Russell, the cast of Legacies also includes Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie. The series has been buzzed-about among Vampire Diaries fans essentially from its inception, but has grown into a fan-favorite for its unique and genre-bending approach, as well as its ties to its two flagship series, including a The Originals reunion earlier this season.

"I think there's going to be an opportunity this year to see some of the Originals," showrunner Julie Plec explained in a 2019 interview. "I don't know who and I don't know when, but the way that Hope's storyline is shaping up, there's definitely a link to the family that got left behind ... that we will have to address at a certain point. And it would be nice to see a familiar face."

While speaking to ComicBook.com at the end of Season 3, Russell teased that Hope's story arc would manifest in some "pivotal" ways going into the fourth (and now final) season.

"I think that this year is going to be really pivotal for her as far as her entire character story arc," Russell told ComicBook.com. "We've sort of been waiting for what's about to happen to her for a very long time. She's sort of fulfilling her destiny now. So, I think that season three sort of primed everyone and Hope as well for this new transition that's about to occur. So yeah, I'm really excited."

What do you think of Legacies being cancelled after four seasons on The CW? Share your thoughts with us in the commets below!