The CW Fans Are Not Happy About ‘Legacies’

The Originals ended its five-season run on The CW last week, but the universe that began with Julie Plec‘s The Vampire Diaries in 2009 is set to continue this fall on Legacies.

But not everyone is happy about the spinoff, which is set to follow the teenage daughter of fan-favorite franchise antagonist/anti-hero Klaus as she attends a special school for supernatural children. Many fans — both of The Originals as well as other shows on the network — are less than excited for the series, a sentiment that appears to be growing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The network had its presentation at the Television Critics Association summer press tour today and was followed by an informal panel with Plec and Legacies stars Matt Davis (Alaric Saltzman) and Danielle Rose Russell (Hope Mikaelson) and some of the reveals about the upcoming series didn’t sit well with fans.

For starters, many fans hoped that characters from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals would make their way to Legacies, but network president Mark Pedowitz largely shot that down.

“We were supportive of bringing some of the people back and to the degree [Julie] feels is necessary,” Pedowitz said. “With any spinoff, you have to stand on your own two feet. So, bringing back characters — if they’re organic — makes the most sense. But you have to stand on your own two feet.”

Pedowitz also addressed the Supernatural spinoff, Wayward Sisters, during his presentation and noted that there were only “a certain number of slots” which is in part why the network opted not to pick up the series. Many fans took that to mean that Legacies, which got a full series order without a pilot, took the place of a Supernatural spinoff — a thought made even more painful considering that Legacies will air after the long-running Supernatural on Thursday nights.

And if all of that, plus the deaths of beloved characters Klaus and Elijah Mikaelson in The Originals‘ series finale, wasn’t quite enough The CW fans took issue with some of the things brought up in the Legacies informal panel, namely Plec referring to a Legacies character a “hot Dumbledore”.

As you might guess, Twitter had something to say about all of it. From general complaints about the way The Originals ended to the assumed negative impact Legacies had on Wayward Sisters to, yes, that Dumbledore reference, CW fans are not happy about Legacies.

Read on for just how vocal people are about the issue and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Legacies premieres Thursday, October 25 at 9/8c on The CW.

Nobody wants ‘Legacies’

#SaveWaywardSisters@TheCW listen to the FANS! Mark Pedowitz, we want Wayward sisters. Nobody wants Legacies. It’s just not in the cards. TVD ended. TO ended. The story is complete. Wayward is the way to go. — Tanner Todora-Willard (@Tanman212) August 7, 2018

No Klaus, No Elijah, No watch

Can’t believe its over I’m still not over it… Won’t be watching legacies without Klaus or Elijah it doesnt draw me in smh — Christina (@cestrada1202) August 7, 2018

Fans deserve better

https://t.co/tOcfSCCvAK

Here’s insurance that it

1. Gets fixed

2 . Legacies gets canceled.

We DESERVE better — Klaus Deserved Better (@Azarena17) August 6, 2018

Dumbledore disrespect

Interesting casting choices

So basically Legacies is going to be filled with cast members from TVD and TO that havent been able to find work outside the franchise?! — Jess (@JessHawden) August 6, 2018

Bye, ‘Legacies’

i just wanna say…fuck the cw.

they rlly think legacies is gonna work without the main originals cast with that shitty ass ending but can’t even consider the possibility of a spn spinoff working based around characters the fans already know and love, unlike legacies BYE https://t.co/sjT8rLQQDX — renew anne|bavleen (@acklesmorley) August 6, 2018

But, it’s not all hate