The Originals Stars to Reunite on Upcoming Legacies Episode

The universe of The Vampire Diaries has been expanding on The CW for the better part of a decade, bringing some unique and fan-favorite characters to life onscreen. A number of them thrived on the spinoff series The Originals — and it looks like two of them will soon be headed to the currently-airing Legacies spinoff. This week, The CW released a synopsis for “Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found”, the eleventh episode of Legacies‘ fourth season. The synopsis reveals that the episode will see the return of several Originals characters, including Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), who had yet to appear on the new series. You can check out the synopsis below.

“ALWAYS AND FOREVER – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt), Marcel (guest star Charles Michael Davis), Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic), and Freya (guest star Riley Voelkel). Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to introduce Cleo (Omono Okojie) to his world, including those who had the most profound influence on his path. Meanwhile, Lizzy (Jenny Boyd) devises a plan to get in someone’s good graces. The episode was written and directed by Brett Matthews.”

“I think there’s going to be an opportunity this year to see some of the Originals,” showrunner Julie Plec explained in a 2019 interview. “I don’t know who and I don’t know when, but the way that Hope’s storyline is shaping up, there’s definitely a link to the family that got left behind … that we will have to address at a certain point. And it would be nice to see a familiar face.”

While speaking to ComicBook.com at the end of Season 3, Russell teased that Hope’s story arc would manifest in some “pivotal” ways.

“I think that this year is going to be really pivotal for her as far as her entire character story arc,” Russell told ComicBook.com. “We’ve sort of been waiting for what’s about to happen to her for a very long time. She’s sort of fulfilling her destiny now. So, I think that season three sort of primed everyone and Hope as well for this new transition that’s about to occur. So yeah, I’m really excited.”

Legacies airs Friday at 9/8c on The CW. “Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found” will air on April 15th.