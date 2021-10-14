Legacies: Danielle Rose Russell How “Pivotal” Season 4 Will Be

Legacies returns for its fourth season Thursday night on The CW and for Hope Mikaelson, the stakes have never been higher. At the end of the third season of the series set in the Vampire Diaries universe, Hope realized that in order to defeat Malivore she will have to active her vampire side and become the tribrid. That realization was made even more difficult when she realized that Malivore has been hiding in plain sight for a while – the person they thought was Landon was actually Malivore instead. It’s a complicated situation, but for fans of the series, Hope having to embrace her vampire side is something that fans have been waiting for and according to series star Danielle Rose Russell, Season 4 will be pivotal for the character.



“I think that this year is going to be really pivotal for her as far as her entire character story arc,” Russell told ComicBook.com. “We’ve sort of been waiting for what’s about to happen to her for a very long time. She’s sort of fulfilling her destiny now. So, I think that season three sort of primed everyone and Hope as well for this new transition that’s about to occur. So yeah, I’m really excited.”



Russell also said that she feels like Hope’s transition is handled really well and that this is the right time for the character to fully become the tribrid.



“I sort of think she always knew this was something that she going to have to do,” Russell said. “We’ve spent three seasons avoiding the conversation and I think it gets to a point where she’s just like, I think we all know this is right and this is right for me. And the way it’s done, it’s really beautiful as well. So yeah, I’m really looking forward to seeing fans react to her entire transition, because she sort of does a complete 180.”



You can check out the season premiere synopsis below.



SEASON PREMIERE — After learning that Malivore has taken over Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) body, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the Super Squad come up with a risky plan to rescue Landon, as well as Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie), who has been absorbed into Malivore’s darkness. Meanwhile, an impromptu date with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko) brings up a subject that Josie (Kaylee Bryant) is not ready to talk about. Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. The episode was written by Mark Ryan Walberg and directed by Tony Solomons.



Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The Season 4 premiere airs Thursday, October 14th.