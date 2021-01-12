Legacies Season 3 Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "We're Not Worthy", the upcoming Season 3 premiere for The Vampire Diaries spinoff series, Legacies. The series is set to return on Thursday, January 21st at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will find the students at the Salvatore School dealing with two major cliffhangers from Season 2: Hope remaining in, essentially, a coma while Landon was stabbed by the one thing that could kill him. Of course, even with those challenges, there are still monsters to deal with as well as another frightening thing: students from other schools.

The premiere episode seems to be set to continue the Season 2 story. As fans will recall, the series' second season was unexpectedly cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic when the series, like many others on both The CW and other networks, had to unexpectedly shut down production prior to completion of the season. That unexpected ending will now be the jumping off point for the upcoming season, which is sure to see quite a bit of drama as everyone tries to figure out how to help both Hope and Landon.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below and read on for photos.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN -- In order to get a handle on some urgencies at the school, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends the students off-campus for their first-ever field day. But when a medieval monster arrives with a challenge, the students are left scrambling to guess which one of them may be a worthy opponent. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#301). Original airdate 1/21/2021.

Legacies will return on Thursday, January 21, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET following the premiere of the Jared Padalecki led Walker series.