DC's Legends of Tomorrow Recap With Spoilers: The Great British Fake-Off

The episode opens in Ancient Egypt, where Charlie recalls an altercation between herself and an Enchantress who approves of Clotho/Charlie’s theft of the Loom of Fate. The Enchantress tells her that she will now need to find out what the meaning of her life is without the Loom, and accepts responsibility for one piece.

On the Waverider, they realize that the Enchantress would have made her portion of the Loom impossible to find. Zari yells at Constantine to find it to save Behrad.

In the cafeteria, Zari 2.0 tells Nate that she had seen Zari 1.0 inside the Totem, and that she can tell she really cares about him. Before they can really connect, John arrives to suggest a plan to find the Enchantress.

At Constantine’s house in the UK, Sara’s hand begins to involuntarily shake. She starts seeing things, but is called by Charlie and comes out of it. She promises Charlie she’s fine even though she is not.

In another room, John gathers several of the Legends in a round room where he wants to use them as magical batteries to help track down the Enchantress. During the ritual, Sara collapses, and when Ava goes to her aid, it breaks the circle. When an image of the ring appears in midair, both Constantine and Zari reach for it, then fall through the floor together. They find themselves still in the house, but in the past, when it was a boarding house rather than John’s own place. The ring is fading in and out of existence on a table. As they book a room, a man named Dr. White arrives behind them. When John uses magic to trace the ring to the doctor's room, Zari lures him down to the sitting room on the pretense that she has a cold, but when he creeps her out, she pretends to have magically got better and runs away. He follows her quietly, brandishing a blade, and threatens her with it when he finds her in his room moments later.

John saves her by strangling the man, whom it turns out is an Encore version of Jack the Ripper. While Sara lies in a coma, it appears as though a number of Encores are converging on John and Charlie -- although they have to go to Astra to cut them off at the source, since they can't find John and Zari themselves.

After a squabble, John and Zari are about to separate, but they see there are a handful of Encores entering the building.

On the Waverider, Ava takes Mick and Gary to escort her to Hell so she can force Astra to help them. The three arrive in Hell and ask a demon for directions to find Astra; he tells them she's at her club.

At the Manor, Constantine and Zari decide to share dinner time with the Encores at the boarding house. John gets the idea to disguise himself as Dr. White (Jack the Ripper). At the table, the Encores are all there for the ring that's part of the Loom. When they realize that they are all in competition, they end up in a standoff, each of them pointing a Hell weapon at the next in line. When things start to look dangerous for Constantine, Zari arrives in the room, claiming to be Cleopatra. She suggests that they all work together to find the ring, saying that they can put Hell on the spot rather than competing with each other.

In Hell, Astra brings Ava and Gary into her office so that she can prove that she didn't send the Encores after John. She realizes that Lachesis had stolen all of her soul coins by impersonating her and getting her assistant to open her vault. Constantine's soul coin has also been stolen off her neck and replaced with Vandal Savage's.

While John and Zari start looking for the Loom and Bonnie (of Bonnie and Clyde fame) shoots Brutus in the back with a hell-gun, Ava tries to connect with Astra in Hell only to be betrayed by her and locked up in her office with Gary and Mick. Mick tells Gary he has to figure out a way to magic them back to the Waverider in time for his daughter's soccer match.

At the boarding house, John figures out that Enchantress had cast a spell on the ring that means it can only be found by someone who isn't looking for it. John suggests that he and Zari get drunk enough to forget what they're doing and find it.

In Hell, Astra confronts Lachesis and Atropos. Lachesis tells her that the soul coins were becoming a distraction, and that she took the coins to force her to think bigger. She reveals who they are, and invites her to join them as the third Fate, replacing Charlie. Astra is still worried about her mother's fate, but the Fates tell her that she's thinking too small and that as a fate she can rule over more than just Hell. Astra says she will join them, but that she wants Constantine's coin, as he is hers to toy with.

At the Boarding House, Bonnie and Clyde agree to kill the rest of the guests in order to reduce competition so they don't lose the Loom. They are tossing the sheets in John's room when they hear the real Jack the Ripper in the closet and discover that John is who he is. Downstairs, John is drinking while Zari reveals to him that she is torturing herself because Behrad died trying to save her. As they start to get close, though, Bonnie, Clyde, and Jack the Ripper come for him. He helps Zari escape out the back and finds himself face to face with the Hellions.

Back in Hell, Astra releases the Legends and tells them to help John. When she reveals that she's working with the Fates, Ava convinces her to take control of her life and come with them to save her mother by herself.

Back at the Boarding House, Zari tries her Cleopatra thing again, but it fails when Jack the Ripper reveals to Bonnie and Clyde that she's with John. Zari uses the totem to disperse the crowd, then uses the Hell weapons herself to kill the baddies. Ultimately she and John share a romantic moment and, distracted by that, suddenly the ring is visible to John. He retrieves it just as Ava and Nate arrive, then they all return to the Waverider, where John learns that Astra is there to oversee construction of the Loom...but not before John thanks the woman who runs the boarding house -- who turns out to have been the Enchantress in disguise the whole time.

