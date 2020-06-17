Legends of Tomorrow: Shayan Sobhian Upped to Series Regular

✖

Legends of Tomorrow's fifth season wrapped up earlier this month, but we've already got a pretty interesting detail of what the series' future holds. On Wednesday, it was announced that Shayan Sobhian, who plays Behrad Tarazi on the hit The CW series, has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming sixth season. Behrad - the brother of Zari Tarazi (Tala Ashe) - was first introduced in the Season 4 finale, when the Legends unintentionally changed the Arrowverse's timeline by proving that humans and magical creatures can exist in harmony.

Because of that change, Behrad never died in a militarized state in the Arrowverse's distant future, and actually was retroactively recruited to join the Legends with the help of the Wind Totem. This also led to Zari's life completely changing, as she was able to be a businesswoman and social media influencer, as opposed to an underground hacktivist. Behrad did seemingly meet his demise midway through Season 5, but was eventually resurrected.

The detail of Behrad's return was first confirmed in the show's Season 6 synopsis, which detailed how the team is going to deal with the new threat of aliens (yes, really). The description, which you can check out below, specifically hints at the "brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo" of Zari and Behrad returning, which makes Sobhian's promotion to series regular a welcomed update.

"Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy..."

Are you excited to see Sobhian return in Legends of Tomorrow season 6? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season will debut midseason 2021 on The CW.

