LEGO Ideas Classic Voltron Set Release Date and Price Revealed

The 21311 classic Voltron is one of the most highly anticipated sets ever produced by the LEGO Ideas program. If you’ve been dying to bring this set home, we have very good news for you. We have just learned all of the details on when it will arrive, where it will arrive, and exactly how much it will cost. The wait is almost over.

It’s been over two years since the fan-designed Voltron set based on the beloved ’80s animated series first went up for voting on LEGO Ideas, where it quickly earned the 10,000 votes necessary for official production consideration. LEGO gave it the green light in August of 2017. The general public will be able to bring the 2321-piece LEGO Ideas Voltron set starting on August 1st for $179.99 – which is actually a pretty fair price for a set of this caliber. If you’ll be attending San Diego Comic-Con, you might be able to bring it home even earlier as limited quantities will be available for attendees to purchase at the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re not sure if the versions sold at SDCC will include any special branding, but the bottom line is that the odds of scoring one of these during the show in July are very, very low. Your best bet is to visit this link at shop.LEGO.com at midnight EST on August 1st and give it a go. Then again, August 1st is the drop date for a TON of other high-profile LEGO sets from franchises like Harry Potter, Star Wars and more, so expect mayhem.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7482]

LEGO is touting the 21311 Voltron set as “the biggest buildable LEGO mech ever” complete with buildable, posable, and combinable black, blue, yellow, red and green lions and a huge sword and shield that attach to Voltron’s hands. A photo gallery of the final product is available above and the official list of features can be found below.

Features 5 buildable and posable lions that can be transformed and combined to create the giant Voltron super robot.

Play with the lions individually or combine them using extra-strong joints to form Voltron—the black lion forms the head and torso; the red and green lions form the arms; and the yellow and blue lions form the legs.

Pose the head, shoulders, arms and wrists of Voltron (legs are not posable).

Also includes a sword and shield (each with silver-colored elements) that attach firmly to Voltron’s hands.

Includes a booklet with building instructions, plus information about the set’s fan creator and super force of LEGO designers.

This set includes over 2,321 pieces.

Display or play out exciting stories from the original 1980s animated Voltron TV series and the modern DreamWorks Voltron: Legendary Defender series.

Voltron measures over 15″ (40cm) high, 5″ (14cm) long and 8″ (21cm) wide.

Black lion measures over 6″ (17cm) high, 8″ (22cm) long and 5″ (15cm) wide.

Yellow and blue lions each measure over 3″ (8cm) high, 8″ (21cm) long and 3″ (8cm) wide.

Green and red lions each measure over 3″ (8cm) high, 7″ (18cm) long and 1″ (5cm) wide.

Voltron’s sword measures 11″ (29cm) long.

Voltron’s shield measures 6″ (16cm) in diameter.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.