LEGO Masters Reveals Epic Wind Challenge in New Clip (Exclusive)

LEGO Masters has already delivered some epic challenges, including a destruction derby, a fashion show, and an earthquake challenge just to name a few. The challenges aren't going to get any easier, and we've got your exclusive first look at the next challenge and the new episode right here. As you can see in the clip above, host Will Arnett and judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard kick off the episode with a massive fan that is blowing papers everywhere as the contestants walk into the room. After the wind stops Arnett says he felt like 14 Beyonce's were walking towards him, and then explains that they are turning LEGO into an all-weather sport.

The challenge title is Bricking Wind, and contestants will need to make their centerpiece something that spins in the wind. That might not sound as complicated as other challenges, but that's when Arnett reveals that they are going to turn up the wind to 60 miles per hour. So not only will their builds have to utilize something that will spin from the wind, but they'll also have to make sure that the core and the elements surrounding it will be able to withstand such high speeds.

It's going to be a tricky challenge for sure, and we can't wait to see what the teams create. You can check out the clip in the video above and the official description for the episode below

"Next week, the remaining seven duos compete in an exciting weather-based challenge called “Bricking Wind!” Contestants’ LEGO-building powers will go head-to-head with good old-fashioned wind power as teams build an incredible world with a giant centerpiece that must spin in the wind. Discover which creation withstands the rage of a 60 MPH wind machine in an all-new “Bricking Wind” episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Tuesday, August 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX."

You can watch what they come up with on next week's all-new episode of LEGO Masters, which airs on FOX at 8 PM EST. You can also find out even more about what is in store for the season right here