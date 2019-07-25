Light As A Feather, Starring The Walking Dead’s Katelyn Nacon, Debuts a New Season Tomorrow

Light As a Feather, Hulu‘s series based on the Wattpad story of the same name from Zoe Aarsen, will debut its second season tomorrow. The series stars, among others, The Walking Dead‘s Katelyn Nacon; Man of Steel‘s Dylan Sprayberry; and Teen Wolf‘s Froy Gutierrez. You can see the trailer above, and a write-up of the series below.

Having inherited the curse brought on by the lethal game of Light As A Feather, McKenna finds herself plagued by the mysterious chrysalis on her back, a ticking clock compelling her to play a new round of the game…But McKenna refuses, unwilling to put anyone else in harm’s way. However, as the curse begins to destroy her from the inside out, she’s forced to turn to the only person who can possibly help her — Violet.

Returning cast includes Liana Liberato as McKenna, Brianne Tju as Alex, Haley Ramm as Violet, Jordan Rodrigues as Trey, Brent Rivera as Isaac, and Man of Steel‘s Dylan Sprayberry as Henry.

New cast includes Katelyn Nacon (The Walking Dead) as Sammi, Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf) as Ridge, Adriyan Rae (Atlanta) as Peri, Alisa Allapach (The 15:17 to Paris) as Amanda, Kira Kosarin (The Thundermans) as Nadia, Alex Wassabi (Wassabi) as Luke, Robyn Lively (Teen Witch) as Deb and Alan & Alex Stokes (Brobot). Light As A Feather is created and executive produced by R. Lee Fleming Jr. (Friends, One Tree Hill) and produced by AwesomenessTV (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Trinkets streaming on Netflix, and Pen15 streaming on Hulu), Wattpad, and Grammnet for Hulu.

Light as a Feather debuts its second season tomorrow on Hulu. You can head over there now to watch the first season.