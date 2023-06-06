Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Confirms Summer Premiere Date

The TV adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer premiered on Netflix last year and quickly became a substantial hit for the streaming service. This summer, the popular take on Michael Connelly's bestselling novel series is coming back for its second go-around. Netflix announced on Tuesday the return date for The Lincoln Lawyer, along with the news that the second season of the series will have a slightly different release model.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is being broken up into two different parts when it hits Netflix this year. The first half of Season 2 will debut on July 6th. The second half will arrive a little under a month later, on August 3rd. The season will consist of 10 total episodes, though Netflix hasn't confirmed if there will be an even split between the two parts.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will be reprising his role as Mickey Haller for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, and he'll once again be joined by co-star Neve Campbell. Season 2 also stars Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson.

As for new faces, Once Upon a Time star Lana Parilla is joining The Lincoln Lawyer for its second season. Parilla will be playing a recurring characters named Lisa Trammell, a chef and community advocate working to keep her restaurant afloat, protecting it from a predatory real estate developer.

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer will follow the book The Fifth Witness, which is the fourth novel in Connelly's series. The series is developed by David E. Kelley and the duo of Ted Humphrey & Dailyn Rodriguez serve as showrunners.

Here's the official synopsis for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2:

"Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness."

Are you looking forward to the return of The Lincoln Lawyer? Let us know in the comments!