Listen to James Gunn’s Official Peacemaker Playlist

Rock out with your glock out with the official soundtrack for Peacemaker. Series creator James Gunn, who returns to the DC Extended Universe with The Suicide Squad spin-off about vainglorious vigilante Christopher Smith (John Cena), reveals the official Peacemaker playlist ahead of a three-episode series premiere January 13 on HBO Max. After curating Awesome Mix mixtapes Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Gunn goes “all hair metal” in the raunchy HBO Max Original series critics are calling “brilliant and outrageous.”

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1480585780800143362

The playlist of songs from episodes 1-3, which will be updated weekly as new episodes of Peacemaker become available on HBO Max, is now live on Spotify. Revealed tracks include:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It” — Wig Wam “Welcome to the Church of Rock and Roll” — Foxy Shazam “Come On Come On” — Nashville Pussy “Summertime Girls” — Y&T “Night of Passion” — The Poodles “I Don’t Love You Anymore” — The Quireboys “Love Bomb Baby” — Tigertailz “Borderline Crazy” — The Cruel Intentions “Don’t Treat Me Bad” — Firehouse “Drag Me Down” — Santa Cruz “Boots On Rocks Off” — Dust Bowl Jokies “Pumped Up Kicks – From Peacemaker” — John Murphy ft. Ralph Saenz “Powertrain” — Enemies Swe “Would You Love a Creature” — Sister “Six Feet Under” — Kissin’ Dynamite “Choose Me” — BAND-MAID “Push Push (Lady Lightning)” — Bang Camaro

“It really is all hair metal. A lot of 80s hair metal, but it’s also a lot of modern sleaze rock and hair metal that comes out of Europe – a lot of really great bands that people don’t know about,” Gunn said during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “I love that stuff but there’s also a lot of really bad hair metal. So it was fun finding the really good stuff to inject the series with flavor, which we keep throughout the whole first season.”

Peacemaker “explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it,” reads the official synopsis. Scripted entirely by Gunn, Peacemaker also stars Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Steve Agee as Economos and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

The first three episodes of Peacemaker premiere Thursday, January 13 on HBO Max.